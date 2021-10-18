Top 5 goalscorers for Barcelona in UEFA Champions League history

Widely regarded as one of the greatest football teams ever, FC Barcelona are renowned for their rich history and style of football. The Catalan giants are one of the most successful sides in the 21st century and have achieved massive success in the past two decades.

Barring their unparalleled success in the Spanish top flight, Barcelona have enjoyed achieving the treble twice (2009 & 2015). They are famous for their tiki-taka philosophy on the pitch, which was most evident during Pep Guardiola's tenure at the Nou Camp.

It goes without saying that there are many legends who have donned the great Blaugrana jersey for the club. Barcelona has a rich heritage and style of play. Hence, they have had the pleasure of watching many greats who have shaped the history of the club over the years.

Some of these legends were gifted goalscorers who went on to score many goals for the club. On that note, let us take a look at

Top 5 goalscorers for Barcelona in Champions League history

Note: This list only considers players who scored in the competition for Barcelona after the European Cup was rebranded as the UEFA Champions League in 1992. All statistics are via transfermarkt.

#5 Patrick Kluivert - 20 goals

Coming up in the ranks of the famed Ajax academy, Patrick Kluivert was a gifted forward at his peak. Despite winning just one major trophy, the Dutch legend was an excellent marksman during his six-year tenure at Barcelona. Kluivert has scored a plethora of goals for the Spanish giants, with 20 of them coming in the UEFA Champions League.

Kluivert formed a dangerous partnership with Brazilian striker Rivaldo and their exploits spread fear among their opponents. Due to his excellent vision and superior technical prowess with the ball, Kluivert ended up being one of the greatest Dutch players to play for Barcelona.

#4 Neymar - 21 goals

In his four years at Barcelona, Neymar elevated his game to a different level than the rest. The Brazilian was an integral part of the devastating trio 'MSN', with Lionel Messi and Luis Suarez being the other two partners.

The Brazilian winger's chemistry with Messi and Suarez often rendered opponents' defense useless. Neymar scored 21 goals in the UEFA Champions League. He was also a pivotal part of the historic Barcelona team which won the continental treble back in 2015.

With jaw-dropping skills which included terrific dribbling skills and vision, Neymar established himself as one of the best players in the world at Barcelona.

