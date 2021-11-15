Chelsea F.C. has been one of English football's finest clubs across the last three decades. The club's trophy haul since the takeover by Roman Abromovich has been impressive.

The London-based club have lifted the UEFA Champions League title on two occasions, one in 2012 and the second in 2021. Their recent 1-0 win in the 2021 final against Manchester City was one of their most comprehensive wins as a unit. All thanks to the remarkable stewardship under manager Thomas Tuchel.

The club also has one of global football's most impressive transfer networks. Their inspired recruitment of world-class talents has been one of the biggest pillars behind their success in the modern era.

On that note, let's take a quick look at

Top 5 goalscorers for Chelsea in UEFA Champions League history

#5 Willian - 10 goals (295' mins per goal)

Chelsea FC v Liverpool FC - FA Cup Fifth Round

Willian was signed from Shakhtar Donetsk for £30 million in 2013. He remains one of Chelsea's most remarkable impact players thanks to his impressive contributions on the pitch.

The Brazilian, who now plays for Corinthians, had been a key part of the first team across different managerial reigns for Chelsea. The player's explosive ability to both score and create chances made him stand out on the pitch.

Across a total of seven years, Willian has made over 339 professional appearances for Chelsea. He has an outstanding goal and assists ratio, with 63 goals and 62 assists to his name.

In the UEFA Champions League, he has made over 41 appearances for the Londoners and scored 10 goals with a record of 295' minutes per goal.

#4 Fernando Torres - 10 goals (176' mins per goal)

Chelsea v Everton - Premier League

Fernando Torres was one of Chelsea's record signings from 2011 estimated to be around £50 million. It was a deal that, at the time, made him the most expensive British signing and the sixth-most expensive footballer in history.

The Spaniard played a key role in Chelsea's 2011-12 UEFA Champions League victory. Torres scored the goal against title favorite Barcelona in the second leg of the semi-finals during the dying minutes. It was one of the most sensational goals scored by him.

In the UCL, Torres made 29 appearances for the Blues. He scored 10 goals and maintained a ratio of 176' minutes per goal.

