Top 5 goalscorers for Juventus in 2021

After winning nine Serie A titles on the trot, Juventus finally came up short last season. The Bianconeri were outclassed and outplayed by Inter Milan and saw their bitter rivals take the victory lap at the end of the season.

This season, too, Juventus have struggled to get favorable results. The intention is there for all to see, but the execution has been lacking. Goals have dried up significantly for the Turin giants this season, forcing them to think about alternatives.

Today, we will take a look at five players who managed to break the norm and added a bit of spark to Juventus’ dull attack.

Here are five players who scored the most goals for Juventus in 2021:

#5 Juan Cuadrado - 6 goals

33-year-old Colombia international Juan Cuadrado is one of the most hardworking players in the Juventus squad. The former Chelsea man can play as a right-midfielder or right-back, impressing equally in both roles. Cuadrado is great with the ball at his feet, loves to swing in crosses into the middle, and is an absolute workhorse.

In the second part of the 2020-21 season, Cuadrado set up 10 goals for Juventus. Cuadrado also scored a brace in Serie A in a 3-2 win over eventual champions Inter Milan in the penultimate game of the season.

This season, he has focused more on hitting the back of the net himself. Primarily playing as a right-midfielder this term, Cuadrado has scored four Serie A goals already and is gunning for more.

#4 Paulo Dybala - 11 goals

Paulo Dybala still has all it takes to become one of the best in the business. He has a cracking left-foot, is sharp as a whip, and can contribute with both goals and assists. Unfortunately, injuries have rarely allowed the Argentina international to take flight.

Juventus have always treated Dybala with the utmost care. Almost every manager he has played under has tried to protect him, but none of them has been able to fight Dybala’s fate.

Last season alone, Dybala missed 19 games due to various injuries, and was rarely at his best when declared fit. In the second half of the 2020-21 season, Dybala only scored three goals.

The Argentine started the 2021-22 campaign in better shape in front of goal, but muscular issues have once again halted his progress. Dybala has eight goals two his name - five in Serie A and three in the Champions League - so far in 17 games.

Dybala has missed seven games due to muscular problems this season.

