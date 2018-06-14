Top 5 goalscorers of the 2017-18 Bundesliga season

Here is a look at the top 5 goal scorers of the 2017-18 Bundesliga season

Robert Lewandowski enjoyed yet another unstoppable season

The 2017-18 Bundesliga was once again dominated by Bayern Munich, as Jupp Heynckes' side showcased their supremacy in German Football by producing some high-class performances.

Bayern Munich were, by far, the best team in the entire division as Robert Lewandowski and co were successful in winning the title for the 6th time in succession. On the other hand, Borussia Dortmund finished 4th in the league with 55 points.

Borussia Dortmund manager Lucien Favre had stated that the team’s overall performance wasn’t satisfactory. He also went on to say that his side will have to pull up their socks in the next season if they want to lift the title.

Although Jupp Heynckes had stated that the team was disappointed with the fact that they couldn’t get the better of Real Madrid in the semifinals of the UEFA Champions League, winning the Bundesliga title will definitely boost the morale of his side which could propel them to the top once again in the next season.

Apart from this, there were some quality performances from some of the most exciting goal scorers in the Bundesliga. We take a look at 5 such goal scorers who impressed the most in the 2017-18 Bundesliga season:

#5 Kevin Volland - Bayer Leverkusen

25-year-old Kevin Volland had a promising season

Kevin Volland is the most promising talents Bayern Leverkusen have had in recent years. The 25-year-old threatened opposition defences with some classic counter attacks and accelerating pace. His ability to score from unusual positions makes him a constant threat to the rival’s defence.

The German has the tendency to move deep inside the opponent’s territory which makes it difficult for the opposition to track his movements. Volland demonstrated his goal-scoring prowess by netting 14 goals in 30 Bundesliga games this season while also registering 2 assists against his name.

Bayern Leverkusen manager Heiko Herrlich had stated that Volland's hardworking traits have always motivated his teammates to give their best on the field. He also brings in a lot of variety with his creativity.

Kevin Volland produced a stellar performance against Eintracht Frankfurt in April, scoring 3 goals in that game. Bayern Leverkusen won that game with a 4-1 scoreline as his runs outfoxed Eintracht Frankfurt's defence.