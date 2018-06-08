Top 5 Goalscorers of the 2017-18 Italian Serie A season

With the Italian league having come to an end, we take a look at the Serie A's five most lethal goalscorers

Dybala was the Serie A's most dangerous midfielder this season

The 2017-18 Italian Serie A witnessed some intriguing contests among the best clubs in Italian football. Juventus once again dominated the entire season and recaptured the title for the 7th time in a row, while Napoli finished second, producing some quality performances too.

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri had stated that although Juventus couldn’t make it to the semi-finals of the Champions League, 'motivation is always there at Juventus', meaning they could do well once more in the next Serie A season as well as the 2018-19 Champions League season.

Amidst this, there were some spirited performances from some of the most exceptional players who captured the fan’s imagination with some quality goal-scoring abilities. As a result, we take a look at the Serie A's five top scorers, who produced some stellar performances in the 2017-18 Italian Serie A season.

#5 Dries Mertens

Mertens and his team just missed out on the title this year

Dries Mertens seemed to reach his prime form this season and produced some magnificent performances. The Belgian troubled the defences with his lightning pace, while his finishing also looked immaculate. Mertens also co-operated well with the midfield.

Mertens has set really high standards on the field for next season, as far as his attacking style of play is concerned which has made Napoli's forward line as sharp as ever. The Belgian has scored 18 goals in 38 Serie A games this season and will be looking to continue his excellent run of form at the World Cup.

The forward's best performance of the season was arguably in his side's 3-2 away win in Genoa, as he helped his team come back from the early 1-0 deficit by scoring twice in the first half.

While Mertens has been linked with several top clubs ahead of travelling to Russia with the Belgian World Cup squad, he recently confirmed that he is very happy in Naples and wants to have success in Italy.