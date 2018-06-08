Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Write & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Top 5 Goalscorers of the 2017-18 Italian Serie A season

With the Italian league having come to an end, we take a look at the Serie A's five most lethal goalscorers

Devang R Joshi
CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10 08 Jun 2018, 04:47 IST

Juventus FC v AC Milan - Serie A
Dybala was the Serie A's most dangerous midfielder this season

The 2017-18 Italian Serie A witnessed some intriguing contests among the best clubs in Italian football. Juventus once again dominated the entire season and recaptured the title for the 7th time in a row, while Napoli finished second, producing some quality performances too.

Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri had stated that although Juventus couldn’t make it to the semi-finals of the Champions League, 'motivation is always there at Juventus', meaning they could do well once more in the next Serie A season as well as the 2018-19 Champions League season.

Amidst this, there were some spirited performances from some of the most exceptional players who captured the fan’s imagination with some quality goal-scoring abilities. As a result, we take a look at the Serie A's five top scorers, who produced some stellar performances in the 2017-18 Italian Serie A season.

#5 Dries Mertens

SSC Napoli v FC Crotone - Serie A
Mertens and his team just missed out on the title this year

Dries Mertens seemed to reach his prime form this season and produced some magnificent performances. The Belgian troubled the defences with his lightning pace, while his finishing also looked immaculate. Mertens also co-operated well with the midfield.

Mertens has set really high standards on the field for next season, as far as his attacking style of play is concerned which has made Napoli's forward line as sharp as ever. The Belgian has scored 18 goals in 38 Serie A games this season and will be looking to continue his excellent run of form at the World Cup.

The forward's best performance of the season was arguably in his side's 3-2 away win in Genoa, as he helped his team come back from the early 1-0 deficit by scoring twice in the first half.

While Mertens has been linked with several top clubs ahead of travelling to Russia with the Belgian World Cup squad, he recently confirmed that he is very happy in Naples and wants to have success in Italy.







Page 1 of 5 Next
Serie A 2017-18 Juventus FC Football Lazio Football Ciro Immobile Paulo Dybala Football Top 5/Top 10
Gemellaggio: 10 unbelievable stories of friendship in...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Nomads of club football
RELATED STORY
10 players who never won the Champions League
RELATED STORY
5 Serie A stars who could be brilliant signings for...
RELATED STORY
7 legends who were true gentlemen of the game
RELATED STORY
Five of the most tactically astute managers in the world
RELATED STORY
5 Juventus players who have impressed the most this season
RELATED STORY
5 things you need to know about the history of Serie A
RELATED STORY
5 footballers you do not want to pick a fight with
RELATED STORY
5 of the most vivid moments of fair play in football history
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Serie A 2017/2018
Matches Points Table
Week 38
FT JUV HEL
2 - 1
FT GEN TOR
1 - 2
FT CAG ATA
1 - 0
FT CHI BEN
1 - 0
FT UDI BOL
1 - 0
FT NAP CRO
2 - 1
FT MIL FIO
5 - 1
FT SPA SAM
3 - 1
FT LAZ INT
2 - 3
FT SAS ROM
0 - 1
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured Matches
Intercontinental Cup 2018
Premier League 2017/2018
Primera División 2017/2018
Bundesliga 2017/2018
Indian Super League 2017/2018
I-League 2017/2018
Serie A 2017/2018
World Cup 2018 Russia
UEFA Champions League 2017/2018
UEFA Europa League 2017/2018
FA Cup 2017/2018
League Cup 2017/2018
Friendlies 2018
Contact Us Advertise with Us