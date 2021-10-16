Despite not being at par with other top teams across Europe, PSG have always maintained a reputation for being one of the strongest teams around. The joint second most successful team in Ligue 1 (with Marseille) has always been a strong presence in the UEFA Champions League.

The Parisians are still on the waiting list after coming closer to the title back in 2020 in the final against Bayern Munich. Housing some of the best individuals within their legions, Paris Saint-Germain never lacked firepower. Ahead of the 2021-22 season, the club's successful summer transfer season has gifted fans with new hope.

However, in this article, let's take a trip down memory lane. Let's see which Paris Saint-Germain player has been the most successful goal scorer for his team when it comes to the continental competition.

Top 5 goalscorers for PSG in UEFA Champions League history

#5 Angel Di Maria — 14

Parisians found their perfect winger in Angel Di Maria

The Argentine and PSG's relationship took off on a positive note. Di Maria, who was looking for a club to bring back his form after a failed stint at Old Trafford back in 2014, found PSG. And Parisians found their perfect winger in Angel Di Maria.

Signing for PSG in 2015, Angel Di Maria was immediately impactful. He played a key role in his side's domestic quadruple triumph. Despite being more of a playmaker, the former Real Madrid man is PSG's 5th most goal-scorer in the Champions League.

Angel Di Maria has been one of the most important cogs in PSG's attacking unit and he has always been lauded by the coaches that trained him. His best so far in the Champions League has come against Spanish giants Barcelona and Real Madrid. Angel Di Maria scored braces against them in 2017 and 2019 respectively.

Paris Saint-Germain @PSG_English #UCL 👟 That's now 1️⃣0️⃣3️⃣ assists in the rouge et bleu for Angel Di Maria, equaling the record by Safet Sušić 📈💪 #PSGMCI 👟 That's now 1️⃣0️⃣3️⃣ assists in the rouge et bleu for Angel Di Maria, equaling the record by Safet Sušić 📈💪#PSGMCI | #UCL https://t.co/IF0908G6Ja

#4 Neymar — 20

Neymar has scored 20 Champions League goals in the PSG jersey

Neymar came to Paris Saint-Germain from Barcelona with a lot of responsibilities on his shoulders. Responsibilities worth €222 million to be precise. The huge price tag was supposed to put the Brazilian maestro under pressure. However, Neymar was left unfazed and continued to deliver on a regular basis.

The former Barcelona man became the center of attraction and was used as a hub around which the team was built. The former Barcelona player has scored 20 Champions League goals in the PSG jersey.

Neymar is expected to retire with the club and before that, he will do his best to get the coveted Champions League trophy home. Which means Neymar can seemingly get more UCL goals under his belt.

Goal @goal Neymar has now played 100 matches for PSG 🇫🇷He's scored 81 goals and provided 46 assists in that time 🔥 Neymar has now played 100 matches for PSG 🇫🇷He's scored 81 goals and provided 46 assists in that time 🔥 https://t.co/2VcxpcsCrr

