With FIFA's 'Club of the century' awarded to them, 13-time UEFA Champions League winners Real Madrid boast of unparalleled success over the decades. Their rich history has been trophy laden and glorious, making them one of the greatest clubs in world football.

Los Blancos have formed a special bond with the UEFA Champions League. Real Madrid are obsessed with European glory, winning the competition more than any other club in the world. Tasting European success is an obsession for the Spanish giants and it is no surprise that the biggest tournament in club football is usually their priority.

Santiago Bernabeu has been home to many legends over the years. With Real Madrid's constant hunger to sign 'Galacticos', they have seen many superstars donning the royal white jerseys. Some of these great footballers have etched their names in the history books with their performance and caliber.

These legends have not only made a mark in Real Madrid's history but have written a chapter of their own in the UEFA Champions League. Today, we will take a look at five Real Madrid legends who have been pioneers in goalscoring in the Champions League. Without further ado, here is a look at the

Top 5 goalscorers for Real Madrid in UEFA Champions League history

Note: This list only considers players who scored in the competition for Real Madrid after the European Cup was rebranded as the UEFA Champions League in 1992.

#5 Gareth Bale - 16 goals

Gareth Bale, a member of the famed 'BBC' trio, has been one of the most pivotal players in Real Madrid's European success. After arriving for a then world record fee from Tottenham Hotspur, the Welshman immediately ended Los Blancos' long wait for Champions League glory.

Three years ago today, Gareth Bale did this in the Champions League final 😲(via @ChampionsLeague Three years ago today, Gareth Bale did this in the Champions League final 😲(via @ChampionsLeague)

Bale's goal helped Real Madrid take the lead against Atletico Madrid in the 2014 UEFA Champions League final, ensuring Real Madrid win 'La Decima'.

The winger also played a crucial role under Zinedine Zidane, when the Spanish giants won three consecutive UEFA Champions League titles. Bale's sensational strike against Liverpool in the UEFA Champions League final remains one of the best in the tournament's history.

Bale has scored 16 goals in 55 UEFA Champions League games at Real Madrid, level with legends Luis Figo and Guti. With the forward still at the club, he will likely have a chance to score some more goals.

#4 Fernando Morientes - 17 goals

During Morientes's eight-year tenure at the club, the Spaniard formed a devastating partnership upfront with compatriot Raul. Fernando Morientes won three UEFA Champions League titles with Real Madrid, scoring 17 goals in 58 games in the tournament.

Although Morientes was known for his chemistry with Raul, he was also a brilliant finisher. Morientes was not only renowned for being decisive in front of goal but was also known for his ability to create chances and utilize space in the final third.

Morientes's best moment came when he scored the opener against Valencia in the final in 2000 to pave the way for Real Madrid's eighth UEFA Champions League title.

