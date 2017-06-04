Top 5 greatest goals scored in Champions League finals

Mario Mandzukic? Zinedine Zidane? Who scored the greatest ever goal in a UCL final?

@RohithNair by Rohith Nair Top 5 / Top 10 04 Jun 2017, 17:22 IST

Where does Mario Mandzukic’s goal rank among the greatest in Champions League finals?

It’s every player’s dream to score in the biggest game in the grandest club competition in the world – the Champions League final. It’s even sweeter when it contributes to a victory, more so when it’s a last minute goal. Just ask Ole Gunnar Solskjær who scored an unlikely winner in the 93rd minute for Manchester United against Bayern Munich in 1999.

Although that goal wasn’t exactly spectacular (it was a tap-in after all), it counts as one of the most memorable in finals. However, we decided to list five of the greatest goals scored in UCL finals since the competition was rebranded in the 1992/93 season.

5) Alessandro Del Piero in 1997 (Borussia Dortmund 3-1 Juventus)

Alessandro Del Piero’s goal gave Juventus hope in the 1997 final

Juventus have lost the most number of Champions League finals. The 2017 final loss was their fifth failure in a row and the club’s seventh overall. After winning the title in 1996, the Italian side were looking to become the first team to win it back-to-back in the UCL era in 1997.

However, Borussia Dortmund had other plans. They took a 2-0 lead in the first half through two quickfire goals from Karl-Heinz Riedle to leave The Old Lady rattled. This was a Juve side with the likes of Zinedine Zidane, Didier Deschamps, and Christian Vieri in the XI.

Alessandro Del Piero was brought on as a half-time substitute and within 20 minutes he was on the scoresheet with a sublime finish in the box that left Dortmund players both disappointed and surprised because of the ease with which he finished from such a tight spot.

Juve’s centre-forward Alen Boksic found himself in some space on the left side of the box and quickly put in a low cross in towards the six-yard box where Del Piero, with the ball behind him, produced an insanely clever backheel to put the ball past Dortmund goalkeeper Stefan Klos.

It wasn’t enough to spark a comeback, though, as Lars Ricken made it 3-1 six minutes later to give Dortmund their first-ever title.