Top 5 highest earning celebrities on Instagram

Instagram has become one of the most popular social media platforms in the world. It has close to 1.4 billion users and it is one of the greatest tools for advertising and marketing in the world right now.

Instagram activity has become a major part of the advertising strategy of top brands. They depend on Instagram influencers with a great number of followers to gain reach. Influencers on the platform promote products on their page and rake in a lot of money for doing the same.

It goes without saying that the more followers one has on Instagram, the more clout they enjoy in the endorsement business. Without further ado, let's take a look at five of the highest earning celebrities on Instagram.

#5 Dwayne 'The Rock' Johnson - $1,713,000 per sponsored post

Super Bowl LVI - Los Angeles Rams v Cincinnati Bengals

The self-proclaimed 'most electrifying man in all of sports entertainment', The Rock, is one of the most popular celebrities in the world. He is one of the biggest stars in the history of pro wrestling and has now also established himself as one of the most popular actors in Hollywood.

The Rock posts plenty of wholesome content on his Instagram and is a big hit with his fans thanks to his generosity and upbeat nature. He has 339 million followers on Instagram and is one of the most followed individuals on the platform.

He earns a whopping $1,713,000 per sponsored post on his Instagram and is unlikely to be facing any sort of financial problems in his life.

#4 Selena Gomez - $1,735,000 per sponsored post

Oakland Raiders v Dallas Cowboys

American singer, songwriter and actress Selena Gomez has been one of the biggest pop-culture icons of her generation. The 30-year-old has sold over seven million albums in her career. Gomez was named the 'Woman of the Year' by Billboard in 2017.

With 348 million followers, she is the most followed musician/actress on Instagram. She was named as one of the 100 most influential people in the world by Time magazine in 2020.

Gomez reportedly rakes in $1,735,000 per sponsored post on Instagram.

#3 Lionel Messi - $1,777,000 per sponsored post

Jamaica v Argentina

Lionel Messi is arguably the greatest footballer of all time. The legendary Argentinian has won football's most prestigious individual prize, the Ballon d'Or, a record seven times. The 35-year-old currently plays for Paris Saint-Germain and is one of the most popular faces on the planet.

Messi has enjoyed an illustrious career and his otherworldly abilities continue to astound us despite him having crossed over to his late 30s. The PSG forward has been in excellent form for club and country this season and will be expecting to have a thoroughly enjoyable run at the World Cup.

Messi has 362 million followers on Instagram and gets paid a whopping $1,777,000 per sponsored post on the social media platform.

#2 Kylie Jenner - $1,835,000 per sponsored post

Travis Scott and Kylie Jenner

American media personality, entrepreneur and supermodel Kylie Jenner is the most followed woman on Instagram. With 370 million followers, she is also the second most-followed person on the social media platform.

Jenner is the founder of Kylie Cosmetics and enjoys an incredible amount of clout on social media. She made it to the Forbes Celebrity 100 list in 2017 when she was only 20 years of age, thereby becoming the youngest person to feature on it.

She reportedly rakes in as much as $1,835,000 per sponsored post on Instagram.

#1 Cristiano Ronaldo - $2,397,000 per sponsored post

Sheriff Tiraspol v Manchester United: Group E - UEFA Europa League

Cristiano Ronaldo is one of the best footballers of all time. The Manchester United legend is still going strong at the age of 37 and is one of the most iconic personalities in the history of the beautiful game.

He is widely renowned for his mentality and is one of the most popular sportspersons of all time. Ronaldo is also the most followed person on Instagram. He has 484 million followers on the social media platform and earns a fortune by promoting sponsored content.

Ronaldo reportedly earns $2,397,000 per sponsored post on Instagram.

