Top 5 highest paid Arsenal players in 2018

Muhammad Saad
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
11.75K   //    22 Jul 2018, 13:24 IST

Enter capti
Arsenal

The 2018/19 season will definitely mark the beginning of an era at Arsenal as they will be commencing the competition sans the fatherly figure of Arsene Wenger for the first time in 22 years.

Needless to say, Wenger was far more than just an influential manager who shaped the club's principles and philosophies and it remains intriguing to see how The Gunners will get on following the Frenchman's departure.

Unai Emery, the erstwhile PSG manager, has taken the reins in the wake of Wenger's emotional adieu, and it's probably safe to say that he is quite determined to lead the club to glory.

The likes of Bernd Leno, Stephan Lichtsteiner, Sokratis Papastathopoulos and Lucas Torreira have all been signed, which evinces the team's resolution to call a halt to their infamous 14-year Premier League drought.

While an extortionate amount of money has been involved in procuring the new signings, the weekly wages of those who will ply their trade at Emirates in the coming season stay fascinating. On that note, let us take a look at the top 5 highest paid Arsenal players in 2018.

#5 Aaron Ramsey - £110,000 per week

Arsenal v Sunderland - The Emirates FA Cup Third Round
Aaron Ramsey

Post the exits of Jack Wilshere and Theo Walcott, Ramsey is the only senior British player left at Arsenal.

In the 2017/18 season, the Welshman was a brilliant performer for the club, notching up 11 goals and engineering 12 assists across all competitions. Consequently, he is presently the leading goal-scoring box-to-box midfielder in world football.

Ramsey has only got 12 months left on his contract with Arsenal and many top-notch clubs are lining up to secure his signature. However, negotiations are still going on with the 27-year-old to sign a contract extension as he appears to be an important cog under Unai Emery.


Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Aaron Ramsey Henrikh Mkhitaryan Football Top 5/Top 10 Unai Emery Arsenal Transfer News
"Sport has the power to change the world…it has the power to inspire. It has the power to unite people in a way that little else does. It speaks to youth in a language they understand. Sport can create hope where once there was only despair. It is more powerful than government in breaking down racial barriers."
