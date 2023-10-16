Top 5 highest paid footballers in the world (October 2023)

In the world of football, funds can be seen as a basic driver of numerous decisions, both at the club level and the footballing world in its entirety.

In the early 1900s, most players played football for the love of the game as money was not actually a key driver of most players' decisions, especially in terms of transfers.

However, as the industry has evolved, funds have been an essential factor in the footballing world as it influences the decision of players, managers and clubs in general.

Thus, this writing will list and rank the top five highest-paid footballers in the world in October 2023.

#5 Karim Benzema - $106 million

Al-Ittihad v Al-Ahli: Saudi Pro League

In the conclusion of what could be labeled as a blooming career at Real Madrid, Benzema joined Al-Ittihad on a free transfer in July 2023.

Many had expected that the Frenchman would hang his boots at the Santiago Bernabeu, but his transfer was one of the shocks of the previous transfer window. However, his transfer could be tied to the mouthwatering offer that he received, as he presently earns $100 million on the pitch, with an extra $6 million from other endorsements

#4 Kylian Mbappe - $110 million

Newcastle United FC v Paris Saint-Germain: Group F - UEFA Champions League 2023/24

At the relatively young age of 24, Mbappe is one of the most renowned attackers in the world given his immense level of achievements for both club and country.

The dangerous French forward is popular for his enticing pace and sound finishing in the final third. Given his talent and attacking importance for Paris Saint-Germain, the club decided to up his pay during his previous contract negotiation with the club.

Mbappe currently receives $90 million on the pitch and an extra $20 million in endorsements. The forward has netted eight goals in nine games for PSG this season. However, it's important to mention that Mbappe might leave the French giants next summer when his contract expires.

#3 Neymar - $112 million

Al Hilal v Al Shabab: Saudi Pro League - football

Having struggled with injuries and backlash from supporters, Neymar decided to leave PSG as he was signed by Al-Hilal for €90 million in August 2023.

While the Brazilian forward is still trying to adapt in his early days as a player in the Saudi Pro League, he has registered four goal contributions in five appearances for Al-Hilal.

Not many would have foreseen that Neymar would leave Europe last summer, but his transfer could be down to the giant paycheck that was offered to him. He presently earns $80 million on the pitch and an additional $32 million in endorsements.

#2 Lionel Messi - $135 million

Toronto FC v Inter Miami CF - football

Messi's move to Major League Soccer was yet again one of the shocks of the last transfer window as he joined Inter Miami as a free agent in July 2023.

The Rosario-born forward has been a blessing and a game-changer since he joined the club, having been on the scoreboard 11 times in 13 games. Also, he registered five assists in these games.

Many could make a case that if it were to be based on talent, Messi could have been the highest-paid player. However, he currently earns $65 million on the pitch, with a supplementary $70 million from other endorsements.

#1 Cristiano Ronaldo - $260 million

Al-Nassr v Al-Ahli: Saudi Pro League

The Portuguese still remains a jewel on the pitch, as he's still delivering in the final third for his club and likewise his nation.

After his outburst that led to his contract termination at Old Trafford, Ronaldo received a tempting offer to join Al-Nassr, and he joined the club in January 2023. After joining Al-Nassr, Ronaldo became the highest-paid footballer across the globe as he currently earns a whopping $200 million on the pitch, with an extra $60 million in endorsements.

In the 2023-24 campaign, the forward has scored 11 times in 11 games and registered six assists in the above-mentioned games.