Top 5 Highest paid players at Barcelona

Barcelona is one of the most successful and financially successful clubs in the world, boasting a squad full of world class players in all departments.

With £264m spent on players salaries last year, Barcelona had the second highest wage bill in the world behind only PSG, while the $688m they generated in revenue makes them the second most valuable club in the world behind Manchester United.

This is money well spent though, as most of the players perform at an optimum, justifying the huge salaries hey receive. In this piece, we shall be taking a look at the five highest earners currently at Barcelona. Figures curtsey sillyseason.com

#5 Sergio Busquets - £180,000 / week

Sergio Busquets

Sergio Busquets has been a prime performer for Barcelona ever since he was handed his first team debut by Pep Guardiola way back in 2008.

The Spanish international has been at Barcelona since 2005, progressing through the ranks and going on to cement his legacy as one of the greatest players in the club's illustrious history.

Though it might be easy to the casual fan to underestimate Busquets' importance to the team, this is a major fallacy best exemplified by the glaring struggles the club faces whenever he is absent.

What he lacks for in flair and excitement, the 30-year-old more than makes up for with technique and excellent close control, acting as the shield for the Blaugrana defense, giving their attackers the license to roam forward.

With over 500 official matches for the Catalans, Busquets is one of the highest appearance makers in the cub's illustrious history, while his trophy cabinet is also burgeoning, having won everything winnable in the game.

Last November, the La Masia graduate signed a contract extension which would keep him at the club until 2023 and sees him net a whopping £180,000 per week

