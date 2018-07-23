Top 5 highest paid players at Real Madrid following Cristiano Ronaldo's departure

Yash Sharma

Real Madrid captains Sergio Ramos (left) and Marcelo with UCL trophy.

After the end of the football season, the fans eagerly wait for the next season to kick off but the midway through the off-season they get to see different contracts being extended, departures of some of their favourite players, and the arrivals of the ones who are needed at the moment.

While some players move to look for new challenges in their career, some may prefer to move in search of better contracts and more playing time.

Neymar Jr, who joined PSG and Cristiano Ronaldo, who joined Juventus recently are the two biggest names in world football with the highest salary packages. Cristiano Ronaldo was handed a 4-year contract worth 120 Million euros which makes him the second highest paid footballer in the world only after Neymar Jr who earns around 36 Million Euros per year.

Cristiano Ronaldo played for Real Madrid for 9 seasons and was their highest-paid player over the years. Real Madrid are a team known to follow well-balanced salary structures and it is believed that Real Madrid chopped off the signings of Mbappe and Neymar respectively due to their high salary demands prior to their respective moves to FC Barcelona and PSG respectively.

Following the departure of Ronaldo to Juventus, let’s take a look at top 5 highest-paid players at Real Madrid at the moment:

#5 Luka Modric - £180,000 per week

Luka Modric (In white)

The heart of Real Madrid’s midfield, 32-year-old Luka Modric is the fifth-highest paid footballer in their squad at the moment. Modric has a contract with Los Blancos until 30 July 2020 handing him £180,000 every week.

Luka Modric was signed in 2012 under Jose Mourihno from Tottenham Hotspur. Unable to impress in his first season, Modric became the main man of Real’s midfield from the 2013 season and has continued his top quality form until now even at the age of 32.

He also captained his national side Croatia and took them to the final of FIFA World Cup 2018 recently and was chosen as the 'Player of the tournament'.

The more times you hear the commentator calling out Modric’s name, the more beautiful football Real Madrid would be playing.

