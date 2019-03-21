×
Top 5 highest paid players in weekly wages at Real Madrid currently 

Elvis Ume O
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
843   //    21 Mar 2019, 16:15 IST

Girona v Real Madrid - Copa del Rey Quarter Final
Girona v Real Madrid - Copa del Rey Quarter Final

Real Madrid are one of the most popular football clubs in the world with teeming fans running into their hundreds of millions around the globe.

With over 90 major honours won, they are also among the most successful clubs in history, winning the prestigious Champions League trophy in each of the last three seasons in addition to a host of other trophies.

However, it is not only on the sporting side where they record success, as they are also extremely profitable, and maintained the tag of the 'richest club in the world' for over a decade before losing out to Manchester United in 2017.

For a club of the size of Real Madrid, it comes as no surprise that the club currently boasts of some of the biggest players in the world to match its stature.

Big players generally command huge wages and this is no exception at Real Madrid, as they are paying the costs (rather gladly) of having so many marquee players on its roster.

Los Blancos saw their wage bill decrease significantly following the sale of Ronaldo to Juventus, but they still have some serious high earners. In this piece, we shall be revealing the five highest earners at Real Madrid currently in terms of weekly wages.

(All figures courtesy totalsportek.com)

#5 Marcelo / Karim Benzema (£150,000 / week)

Real Madrid CF v FC Barcelona - La Liga
Real Madrid CF v FC Barcelona - La Liga

We kick off the list with a tie for the fifth place between two players who have cemented their legacies as bonafide Real Madrid legends and have contributed their quota to the club's successes in recent years.

Marcelo joined Real Madrid in January of 2007 and since then he has gone on to become unarguably the best left-back of the last decade. For his part, Benzema was signed by Real in the same summer as Kaka and Cristiano Ronaldo and it says a lot about his abilities that a decade on, he is still waxing strong as the focal point of the club's attack.

The French international signed a contract extension in September 2017 worth £150,000 per week to keep him at the club until 2021 while his Brazilian counterpart did the same just a week earlier to extend his Madrid stay till 2022.




1 / 4 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
La Liga 2018-19 Real Madrid CF Football Gareth Bale Sergio Ramos Football Top 5/Top 10
Elvis Ume O
ANALYST
Elvis is an avid football fan, who has followed the sport dedicatedly for over 15 years. His passion lies with the Super Eagles of Nigeria, while his all-time favorite player is Raul Gonzalez. He watches all football matches, but has a bias for international football. He understands that the end justifies the means in football, and results are all that matters, but prefers the results being gotten in an aesthetic manner. His writing reflects the way he lives his life, open-ended, with room for differing opinions. Other pastimes include reading and exploring the world. If you have a passion for the game like he does, connect with him across all platforms and share views.
