Top 5 highest paid players in weekly wages at Real Madrid currently

Girona v Real Madrid - Copa del Rey Quarter Final

Real Madrid are one of the most popular football clubs in the world with teeming fans running into their hundreds of millions around the globe.

With over 90 major honours won, they are also among the most successful clubs in history, winning the prestigious Champions League trophy in each of the last three seasons in addition to a host of other trophies.

However, it is not only on the sporting side where they record success, as they are also extremely profitable, and maintained the tag of the 'richest club in the world' for over a decade before losing out to Manchester United in 2017.

For a club of the size of Real Madrid, it comes as no surprise that the club currently boasts of some of the biggest players in the world to match its stature.

Big players generally command huge wages and this is no exception at Real Madrid, as they are paying the costs (rather gladly) of having so many marquee players on its roster.

Los Blancos saw their wage bill decrease significantly following the sale of Ronaldo to Juventus, but they still have some serious high earners. In this piece, we shall be revealing the five highest earners at Real Madrid currently in terms of weekly wages.

(All figures courtesy totalsportek.com)

#5 Marcelo / Karim Benzema (£150,000 / week)

Real Madrid CF v FC Barcelona - La Liga

We kick off the list with a tie for the fifth place between two players who have cemented their legacies as bonafide Real Madrid legends and have contributed their quota to the club's successes in recent years.

Marcelo joined Real Madrid in January of 2007 and since then he has gone on to become unarguably the best left-back of the last decade. For his part, Benzema was signed by Real in the same summer as Kaka and Cristiano Ronaldo and it says a lot about his abilities that a decade on, he is still waxing strong as the focal point of the club's attack.

The French international signed a contract extension in September 2017 worth £150,000 per week to keep him at the club until 2021 while his Brazilian counterpart did the same just a week earlier to extend his Madrid stay till 2022.

