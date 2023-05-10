Top 5 highest scoring defenders in Europe's top 5 leagues this season

The primary duties of defenders in football is to stop attacks and prevent the opposition from scoring. They also act as shields for goalkeepers, denying penetrations that could expose the goalkeeper. However, the roles of defenders have evolved in modern-day football. They now take on responsibilities like initiating attacks from the back and even scoring goals via set pieces.

A goalscoring defender is a significant asset to a team. The goal ratio of defenders in present-day football has been on the rise, especially with fullbacks being more offensive. Let's look at the defenders who have registered the most goals across the top five leagues in Europe this campaign.

#5 Premier League - Virgil van Dijk (3 goals)

Vrgil Van Dijk is one of the highest scoring defenders in the Premier League this term

Virgil van Dijk has been one of the top centre-backs in the Premier League in recent seasons. A complete modern-day center-back, the 31-year-old is a towering figure in the heart of the Liverpool defence known for his timely tackles and presence at the back.

His height (1.93m) also makes a threat in the air on the offensive, especially from setpieces. Two of Van Dijk's league goals this term have been headers, the other being a left footed-shot.

Van Dijk, Brentford's Ben Mee and Arsenal's Gabriel are tied on defenders scoring the most goals this season in the English top flight. However, the Liverpool star has featured in fewer league games (30) compared to Mee (34) and Gabriel (35).

#4 La Liga - Eder Militao (5 goals)

Real Madrid CF v RCD Espanyol - LaLiga Santander

Brazilian centre-back Eder Militao is currently having one of his best individual performances since joining Real Madrid from FC Porto in 2019. He is the defender with the most goals in La Liga this term.

The 25-year-old has netted five times from 29 La Liga appearances, his highest tally ever in a single season. All five of Militao's goals so far have been headers from corner kicks. He has scored against Getafe, Rayo Vallecano, Cadiz, Espanyol and Celta Vigo.

So far, the Brazilian has seven goals in 46 games across competitions for Los Blancos this season.

#3 Ligue 1 - Nuno Tavares - (6 goals)

Nuno Tavares has rediscovered his form in the French Ligue 1

Portuguese youngster Nuno Tavares is one of the highly-rated prospects in Ligue 1 this campaign. The 23-year-old left-back plays for French giants Olympique Marseille on loan from Arsenal.

Tavares who managed to find the back of the net just once in 22 league games last term while with the Gunners, has scored six times in 28 games this season. He slotted in perfectly into his new team, scoring on his league debut against Stade Reims. He also netted in his second league game versus Stade Brestois.

Following such an improved performances, the former Benfica defender might return to the Emirates to fight for a place in Mikel Arteta's team. Marseille could as well snap him up on a permanent transfer.

#2 Serie A - Carlos Augusto - (6 goals)

Carlos Augusto has been one of Monza's best player this season

Carlos Augusto is a Brazilian left-back who plays for Serie A club Monza. The 24-year-old has been by far Monza's best player in their debut season in the Italian top-flight.

Augusto has been one of the most productive wing-backs in the top five European leagues this season. He has scored six goals in 31 league appearances so far. Augusto has also created five assists for his teammates, bringing his total goal involvement to 11.

Monza currently sit 11th on the league table and have their eyes on finishing in the top half of the table. It has been an excellent debut season for the Lombardy based club.

The Brazilian is a versatile player who can operate anywhere on the left sude of the pitch. His outstanding performance has put him on the radar of some top clubs in Europe.

#1 Bundesliga - Jeremie Frimpong (8 goals)

Jeremie Frimpong has registered eight goals and six assists in Bundesliga

Bayer Leverkusen right-back Jeremie Frimpong is the defender with the most goals across the top five leagues in Europe (eight). The 22-year-old is a quick, brilliant and pacy full back who has a keen eye for goal.

He has netted a brace against Mainz 05 and Schlake 04 this season. Frimpong also scored against Wolfsburg, Hertha Berlin, Werder Bremen, and in the reverse fixture against Schalke 04.

His speed enables him to quickly transit from defence to attack via the right wing. He is also a good passer of the ball, and has provided six assists in 31 league appearances so far.

The Netherlands U-21 international is already attracting interest from top clubs like Real Madrid and Manchester United as per the Mirror. It is highly unlikely that he'll stay put at Leverkusen after the current campaign.

