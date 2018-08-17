Top 5 highly rated midfielders in the Premier League

Priyank Mithani

Arsenal need Ozil to step up more than anyone

The Premier League has seen some amazing players play in England and enrich the quality of the game and this season too there are plenty of such players to look forward to. Not all the top rated players have played as per their reputations but there is no denial of their talent and capabilities.

We take a look at five of the top highly talented and renowned midfielders in the league, who may not be at their best but with the abilities they possess, it wouldn't take them time to dominate in the league.

#5 Mesut Ozil (Arsenal)

It is safe to say that it has not gone all well for Mesut Ozil ever since he was seen meeting the Turkish President before the 2018 World Cup. The criticism he received after Germany’s poor performance in the World Cup in Russia this year indirectly instigated the former Real Madrid player to retire from international football. While it was surprising news then, it is sad news to bear with.

Ozil is one of the finest creative midfielders when on song. His form with Arsenal hasn’t been at the top level but there is no denial about the capability of what the German can do on his day. Ozil registered 8 assists and scored 4 goals last season in 26 appearances. He sure can do better than this and with new manager Unai Emery at Arsenal, the German midfielder is touted to play at his ultimate best and hopefully recreate the form he was in at Madrid under Jose Mourinho.

