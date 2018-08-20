Top 5 impressive performances from the weekend

Levante v Barcelona - La Liga

Two more of Europe's heralded leagues kicked off this weekend, as the Serie A and the La Liga commenced. Coupled with the Premier League and Ligue 1's arrival as well, just the Bundesliga is yet to begin among the top five leagues.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus debut was the big news in Italy as the defending champions eked out a narrow win. Napoli won against Lazio, as Inter succumbed to a shock defeat.

In Spain, both Barcelona and Real Madrid began their campaigns with routine victories, and Atletico Madrid and Valencia round off the action on Monday.

The Premier League saw comfortable wins for Manchester City and Tottenham, as Chelsea prevailed 3-2 against Arsenal in a thrilling London derby. A woeful Manchester United side lost at Brighton while Liverpool face Crystal Palace on Monday.

PSG won again, as Kylian Mbappe sparked their win. Promoted Nimes won again(!) as a couple of upsets occurred in Ligue 1.

#5 Real Betis 0-3 Levante

Levante started with a bang

Real Betis finished sixth last season in the La Liga to gain passage to the Europa league while playing an entertaining brand of football. Levante, on the other hand, finished a lowly 15th and much was not expected of them.

Surely if a Catalan side were to impress in the opening week, it would have to be Barcelona. But Levante were terrific, arguably bettering Barca's performance in a 3-0 win of their own.

Paco Lopez's conventional 4-4-2 formation worked wonders, as they cruised to an impressive win. Roger Marti opened the scoring in the first half, but it was his strike partner Jose Luis Morales who had the major say on the game.

He scored a wonderful individual goal just after half-time and capped off a memorable performance with a goal in stoppage time.

Real Betis will need to get their act together quickly if they are to build on last season. However, the win will do Levante a world of good as they begin their second successive season in the top flight.

