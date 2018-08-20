Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Top 5 impressive performances from the weekend

Parth Athale
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
486   //    20 Aug 2018, 13:05 IST


Levante v Barcelona - La Liga
Levante v Barcelona - La Liga


Two more of Europe's heralded leagues kicked off this weekend, as the Serie A and the La Liga commenced. Coupled with the Premier League and Ligue 1's arrival as well, just the Bundesliga is yet to begin among the top five leagues.

Cristiano Ronaldo's Juventus debut was the big news in Italy as the defending champions eked out a narrow win. Napoli won against Lazio, as Inter succumbed to a shock defeat.

In Spain, both Barcelona and Real Madrid began their campaigns with routine victories, and Atletico Madrid and Valencia round off the action on Monday.

The Premier League saw comfortable wins for Manchester City and Tottenham, as Chelsea prevailed 3-2 against Arsenal in a thrilling London derby. A woeful Manchester United side lost at Brighton while Liverpool face Crystal Palace on Monday.

PSG won again, as Kylian Mbappe sparked their win. Promoted Nimes won again(!) as a couple of upsets occurred in Ligue 1.



#5 Real Betis 0-3 Levante

L
Levante started with a bang

Real Betis finished sixth last season in the La Liga to gain passage to the Europa league while playing an entertaining brand of football. Levante, on the other hand, finished a lowly 15th and much was not expected of them.

Surely if a Catalan side were to impress in the opening week, it would have to be Barcelona. But Levante were terrific, arguably bettering Barca's performance in a 3-0 win of their own.

Paco Lopez's conventional 4-4-2 formation worked wonders, as they cruised to an impressive win. Roger Marti opened the scoring in the first half, but it was his strike partner Jose Luis Morales who had the major say on the game.

He scored a wonderful individual goal just after half-time and capped off a memorable performance with a goal in stoppage time.

Real Betis will need to get their act together quickly if they are to build on last season. However, the win will do Levante a world of good as they begin their second successive season in the top flight.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Manchester City Manchester United David Silva Sergio Aguero Football Top 5/Top 10
Parth Athale
ANALYST
Football is the bread and butter in my sports palate and I devour it with condiments such as basketball and tennis.
5 Ways how Guardiola can break the decade long hoodoo
RELATED STORY
Top 5 highly rated midfielders in the Premier League
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/2019: 5 talking points ahead of the...
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: 5 interesting stats from gameweek 1
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: Top 5 candidates for the Player...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Manchester derby goalscorers of all-time 
RELATED STORY
Preview for the top 6 in the Premier League ahead of new...
RELATED STORY
Ranking the 5 best transfer windows of all time:...
RELATED STORY
Premier League Recap: Day 5
RELATED STORY
3 reasons why Manchester City won't win the Premier...
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 3
25 Aug WOL MAN 05:00 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Manchester City
25 Aug AFC EVE 07:30 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Everton
25 Aug ARS WES 07:30 PM Arsenal vs West Ham
25 Aug HUD CAR 07:30 PM Huddersfield Town vs Cardiff City
25 Aug SOU LEI 07:30 PM Southampton vs Leicester City
25 Aug LIV BRI 10:00 PM Liverpool vs Brighton & Hove Albion
26 Aug WAT CRY 06:00 PM Watford vs Crystal Palace
26 Aug FUL BUR 08:30 PM Fulham vs Burnley
26 Aug NEW CHE 08:30 PM Newcastle vs Chelsea
28 Aug MAN TOT 12:30 AM Manchester United vs Tottenham
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
Ligue 1
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us