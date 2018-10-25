×
Top 5 infamous football training ground bust-ups

Mahendra Raju
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
428   //    25 Oct 2018, 12:40 IST

Ramos lost his cool and tried to kick the ball at Sergio Reguilon
Ramos lost his cool and tried to kick the ball at Sergio Reguilon

Tension is rife in the Spanish capital, and it's beginning to show on the training ground. Following their record-breaking goal drought, and their worst start to the season since 2001-02, Real Madrid captain Sergio Ramos was caught on camera kicking out twice at young teammate Sergio Reguilon.

Reguilon threw himself across to prevent the La Roja captain from making a pass, and happened to knock him in the face in the process. Vexed with the challenge, Ramos lost his cool and tried to kick the ball at the youngster from only a few feet away.

Despite the training staff calling the session to an end, the centre-back still appeared to be incensed as he kicked the ball yet again. It finally required some intervention from fellow compatriot Luka Modric to restore parity between the Madrid duo.

This however was not the first pair to see tempers flare off the field. There have been innumerable instances of training ground bust-ups. Here we look at the 5 most infamous high-profile spats.

#5 Mario Balotelli vs Roberto Mancini

The Manchester City duo came to blows at the end of training
The Manchester City duo came to blows at the end of training

Super Mario is one controversial figure. This confrontation dates back to 2013, during the pair's stint at the Etihad, just a month prior to the sale of the Italian ace to AC Milan.

The Manchester City duo came to blows at the end of training, following a rash challenge from the Italian striker on his City compatriot Gael Clichy who had just returned from injury.

On witnessing this rash challenge, the infuriated manager ordered that Mario get off the field. When he refused to obey his boss's order, Mancini decided to take charge. He stormed onto the field and tried to drag the front-man away from play. Balotelli did not take this well, which resulted in an awkward push for shove kind of scenario.

Mahendra Raju
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
