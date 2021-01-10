Top 5 January signings in Premier League history

With the January transfer window now in full flow, Premier League clubs are looking to add reinforcements to their squads ahead of the second half of the season.

With fixtures during the holiday period coming thick and fast, many Premier League teams tend to be overworked and fatigued. Injuries are also not uncommon during this period, and that's why the January transfer window couldn't come at a better time for Premier League teams.

Top five January signings in Premier League history

There have been some defining January signings over the years in the Premier League.

Although rare, some January signings can completely change the fortunes of a club. On that note, let us have a look at five such players who have produced moments of magic for their Premier League clubs after arriving in January:

#5 Bruno Fernandes (Manchester United)

Bruno Fernandes has taken the Premier League by storm.

It's safe to say that Bruno Fernandes has been a roaring success at Manchester United.

The Portuguese midfielder joined the Red Devils from Sporting Lisbon last January for an initial fee of around £50 million. Fernandes has been worth every single penny so far.

Advertisement

Bruno Fernandes has had a great start to his United career, helping the club qualify for the Champions League last season, scoring eight goals and seven assists in 14 Premier League games.

The 26-year old has been on fire this season as well, having already scored 11 goals and assisting seven in 16 Premier League fixtures.

Bruno Fernandes in the Premier League since joining Manchester United. 🎩 [Sky] pic.twitter.com/X9fIvWZyBU — United Zone (@ManUnitedZone_) January 7, 2021

Fernandes' arrival has breathed new life into Manchester United's attack.

The midfielder always looks for space around opposition penalty areas to play a teammate through or take a shot himself. Fernandes has also unlocked Manchester United's free-flowing attack, with the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial benefitting the most.

If Manchester United are to win the Premier League this season, Bruno Fernandes is expected to play a starring role.

#4 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (Arsenal)

Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been Arsenal's most important player.

Advertisement

Arsenal captain Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang took to the Premier League like a duck to water. The Gabonese striker, who joined Arsenal from Borussia Dortmund in 2018 for £55 million, has been ripping apart Premier League defences since his arrival in the competition.

Aubameyang marked his Premier League debut for Arsenal with a goal against Everton, going on to score nine more and assisting four in 13 games that season.

In 2019, Arsenal's hitman came away with the Premier League's Golden Boot after bagging 22 goals and five assists in 36 appearances. The Gabon striker played a good chunk of those games coming in off the left wing.

Last season, Aubameyang repeated his 22-goal Premier League haul, finishing a goal behind Golden Boot winner Jamie Vardy, with the striker primarily starting down the left flank for the Gunners.

Although this season, the Arsenal captain has made a slow start, he could be back amongst the goals soon.

50 - Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has scored his 50th Premier League goal in fewer appearances (79) than any other @Arsenal player, and is the 6th fastest to this total among all Premier League players. Clinical. pic.twitter.com/YWjDZJzFsP — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) July 1, 2020

Aubameyang has been a striker Arsenal had been craving for since the departure of Robin van Persie.

The Gunners captain scores goals for fun and can do so from multiple positions. Aubameyang has been Arsenal's savior on multiple occasions in the Premier League and has become an integral part of the team since his arrival.