Juventus haven't had the best of seasons so far but players have performed at the highest level.

Andrea Pirlo has had to navigate some difficult times already in his first season as the manager of Juventus. After getting off to a slow start, the Bianconeri have slowly fought their way back into the top four and are now within a shout of the league leaders.

The Binaconeri made some good signings in the summer transfer window and some of them are among the best performing players for them this season. While some of their old-guard has flopped, the youngsters have stepped up to the plate on several occasions.

Without further ado, let's take a look at Juventus' best performers so far this season.

Top 5 Juventus players so far this season

#5 Federico Chiesa

AC Milan v Juventus - Serie A

Federico Chiesa's signing had several people raising their eyebrows and the true potential of the youngster was in question. At 23-years-old, Chiesa was going to take some time to settle down. But now that he is slowly hitting his stride, we are seeing the best of the former Fiorentina man.

Advertisement

Chiesa has proved that he is an immensely talented attacker garnering a total of six goals and five assists from across 23 appearances across all competitions so far this season. Pirlo trusts him as well and Chiesa has featured in all of the Bianconeri's six games in the UEFA Champions League so far.

Chiesa has also scored some beauties in the short time that he has been at Juventus with his screamer against Atalanta the most exceptional of the lot. His game is definitely more than the numbers he clocks. Chiesa's directness, willingness to take on defenders and work rate are all commendable.

He is certain to go on to become a big player for Juventus in the future.

Federico Chiesa: BIG game player.



Unplayable tonight.



Scored against Milan (2), Inter, Atalanta (2), Napoli and Lazio in just over a year



Never had any doubts this guy would become a star



A lot of people with egg on their face right now #MILJUV — Carlo Garganese (@carlogarganese) January 6, 2021

#4 Danilo

Advertisement

Danilo

Danilo is growing into his own in his sophomore season at Juventus after struggling to fit in during his debut campaign. Having played across multiple positions across the defence line and executed his duties in laudable manner, the initial apprehensions that the Juventus fans had surrounding him are now subsiding.

Andrea Pirlo alternates between a back three and back four and Danilo's versatility has come quite handy in that regard. While the 29-year-old has been solid down the left side and has done a pretty solid job playing at centre-back as well, his best performances have come from right-back.

Danilo has three assists and one goal playing down the right flank so far this term. He has also made the most number of appearances for Andrea Pirlo's side this season. The Brazilian averages over two tackles and two interceptions per game.

Only five players who have never missed in Juventus matchday squad this season in all competitions: Danilo, Bentancur, Kulusevski, Szczesny and Frabotta. Only Frabotta has less than 20+ apps among those with 13 appearances only. — Max Statman (@eMaxStatman) January 25, 2021