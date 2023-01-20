La Liga, a league that has become synonymous with highly technical football, is also home to some of the most defensively sound teams in the world. The league has long been considered a top-tier professional league, renowned for its exceptional players and thrilling matches.

However, amidst all the goal-scoring heroics and fancy footwork, lies a group of teams that have elevated their defensive skills. This article will delve into the stats behind the defensive excellence in La Liga as we unveil the top five teams with the most impenetrable defenses.

These teams have repeatedly demonstrated their ability to stifle their opponents and safeguard their goalposts. From rock-solid defenders to acrobatic goalkeepers, these teams boast a roster of defensive stalwarts that can prove to be a headache for even the most accomplished attackers.

So, without further ado, let's take a look at the top five teams with the best defenses in La Liga this season.

#5 CA Osasuna

RC Celta de Vigo v CA Osasuna - La Liga

Osasuna may currently be lying in seventh place in the league standings, but they have shown that they are a group that knows how to organize themselves defensively. They have conceded 16 goals so far in the league, but have a better record at shutting out opponents than most teams.

Osasuna has accumulated a total of six clean sheets in the league, the fifth-best record, and has conceded an average of 0.94 goals per game. The reason why Osasuna are not above Atletico Madrid in this ranking is that they have lost six out of 17 games played.

#4 Atletico Madrid

Atletico de Madrid v FC Barcelona - LaLiga Santander

Atletico Madrid, a team known for their strong defensive prowess, have not lived up to expectations this season. They are often considered the best defensive team in the league and always concede the least goals, but this season has been different. They are not entirely poor defensively but by the standards that they have set over the past few years, this is not their best year.

They have conceded 16 goals from 17 La Liga games and have kept five clean sheets, losing five matches in the process. This run has seen the team concede an average of 0.94 goals per game, placing them as the fourth-best defensive team in the league.

#3 Real Betis

Real Betis v FC Barcelona - Super Copa de España

It is fair to say that Real Betis are having a decent season in La Liga this term. The team has greatly improved under the current management, but a lot of work has to be done before they can truly become one of Spain's elite clubs.

It is worth noting that they have been solid defensively and have become a difficult team to play against. The Andalusian club have conceded just 13 goals in 16 games while recording seven clean sheets in the process.

They have conceded an average of 0.81 goals in every game they have played in. German Pezzella and Luiz Filipe have been scintillating for them this season.

#2 Villarreal

Valencia CF v Villarreal CF - La Liga Santander

The Yellow Submarine, as they are fondly called, have been fairly consistent over the past few years in La Liga. They have recently experienced sporting success in the Europa League and are a team with the potential to cause trouble for opponents.

Villarreal have taken up the second spot when it comes to defensive solidity so far. Like Betis, they have also conceded 13 goals but have played one more game.

They also have seven clean sheets, but the average goal they have conceded per game is 0.76. Raul Albiol, Pau Torres, and Pepe Reina have been instrumental at the back for them.

#1 Barcelona

Real Betis v FC Barcelona - Super Copa de España

After struggling in the league for the past two years, Barcelona have recaptured their form and are currently the league leaders, three points clear of second-placed Real Madrid.

Barca have only allowed six goals in the league and have kept 12 clean sheets in 16 matches. They have conceded an average of 0.38 goals in a match so far, lost only one game and have been thoroughly superb this term.

TalkFCB © @talkfcb_ Araujo celebrated that goal-line clearance like he’d scored a goal and he deserves to! Wow! Araujo celebrated that goal-line clearance like he’d scored a goal and he deserves to! Wow!

The team have the brilliance of Marc-Andre Ter Stegen between the sticks. They have also had the solidity of Ronald Araujo, Jules Kounde, Jordi Alba, Alejandro Balde, Sergi Roberto, Andreas Christensen, and Eric Garcia to thank for their defensive prowess.

