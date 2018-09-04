Top 5 left-backs in the Premier league right now

The Premier League has begun with a bang and after the fourth week, there have been quite surprises looking at the table. Only Liverpool, Chelsea and Watford have been able to achieve a 100% record and it is astonishing how none of the Manchester clubs failed to achieve the same.

That being said, the Premier League has always seen clubs with consistency achieve success and it is a long way before the outcome of the league can be predicted. In the early stages of the new season, we have witnessed some phenomenal individual performances and by the look of it, we take a look at some of the best left-backs in the league right now.

#5 Luke Shaw

Shaw seems to have turned his form around this season

The former Southampton full-back came under a lot of criticism from both the fans and manager Jose Mourinho last season. The Portuguese manager didn’t shy away in expressing his criticism publicly and it was rumoured that all was not well between Jose and Shaw. Manchester United were linked strongly to make a move for Juventus’ left-back Alex Sandro and strengthen their left side of the defence. But the move never materialized and Jose was left with very limited options. With Daley Blind leaving United, it only meant Luke Shaw had a major role to play this season. It cannot be denied that the Englishman has done remarkably well to get fully fit at the start of the season.

With all the positivity, Shaw has went on to have a very successful early spell at United this season. His energy and presence on the left flank has been one of the biggest positives for United in spite of a poor start to the season for the Red Devils. Shaw has already scored and assisted once and it is not the goals and assists but the threat that he is creating from his runs from the left that have been impressive. Shaw has cut inside, stayed wide, dribble past defenders and done almost everything that United wanted in their left back. In fact, Jose Mourinho has quite publicly expressed his happiness with Shaw’s performances and the Englishman was recently rewarded for his superb form by getting a call-up for the international friendlies starting from this week.

We can only expect Shaw to be more involved for United this season and play an important role as the season progresses.

