Top 5 left-backs in the Premier League this season

As the curtains to yet another mesmerising Premier League season are about to be drawn, it is time to look back at the campaign and point out a few players for singular praise.

There are a lot of quality footballers in every position in the Premier League. In this article, we put the spotlight on five of the top-performing left-backs in the 2019-20 Premier League season.

The importance of the full-back position has been increasing for a long time now and their value to the team is greater than it's ever been. Some of the world's finest full-backs today are so well-rounded, they could easily play in midfield and still hold their own.

Without further ado, let's check out the top 5 left-backs from the 2019-20 Premier League campaign.

Top five left-backs from the 2019-20 Premier League season:

#5: Patrick van Aanholt (Crystal Palace)

Patrick van Aanholt has consistently been one of Palace's best performers.

Truth be told, a number of left-backs could've bagged the fifth spot without the others feeling too terrible about it. In the end, the nod goes to Crystal Palace's 29-year-old Patrick van Aanholt; it seems like a sensible decision given his recent performances for the club.

Palace have managed to win themselves yet another season in the Premier League, doing so quite comfortably at the end.

Although that might not sound like a massive achievement for a fairly stable club, it is quite impressive when you give it a greater thought. Palace's talisman - Wilfried Zaha - only scored four goals in the Premier League this season while their first-choice striker Christian Benteke only scored twice all season as well.

All things considered, Patrick van Aanholt's three goals have proven to be very handy for the London club. In fact, the Dutchman is Palace's third highest scorer in the Premier League this season.

Moreover, everyone who has watched the Eagles this season knows that Van Aanholt's attacking input is far greater than statistics could ever show.

#4: Enda Stevens (Sheffield United)

Enda Stevens has shown he belongs in the Premier League.

It's a shame that a player like Enda Stevens could only grace the Premier League so late in his career, because he seems built for the English top flight.

The 30-year-old has been absolutely solid all season for the Blades and is a mainstay at left-back. Stevens is one of the first names on any team-sheet Chris Wilder puts out, and one can tell why. His dependability is a huge asset to Sheffield United.

Stevens has had a very successful Premier League season personally despite his numbers not screaming out loud for recognition. His stamina and work-rate are unmatched. Now in his 30s, the Irishman is still pacey, which that allows him to commit forward without worrying too much about a potential counter-attack.

Enda Stevens' skill on the football is quite underrated; he is a very decent crosser and an excellent passer, while he has also chipped in with the odd goal or two.