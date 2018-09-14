Top 5 left wingers in the world right now

Juventus forward - Cristiano Ronaldo

The roles of a winger have been modified in the current era. The days when we expected them to race along the flanks and send crosses into the box are long gone, with these spectacular superstars now playing higher up the pitch and drifting inside to attack the opposition box.

They are the ones that make the beautiful game more interesting, mesmerizing football fans with their incredible talents and amazing abilities as well as adding flair and entertainment to the game using their sheer pace, electrifying dribbling skills, and intelligent movement.

They also contribute in team play, linking up perfectly with the central midfielders, creating plenty of chances for the strikers as well as sharing in the goalscoring responsibilities.

Having said that, lets quickly take a look at the top 5 wingers in the world right now, focusing on only those that feature from the left flank:

#5. Sadio Mane

Mane has made himself a nightmare to opposition defenders in the Premier League

There are many impressive left wingers in the world at the moment, making it very difficult for any player to make it into the list. However, Liverpool superstar Sadio Mane deserves to be named among the top 5 wingers operating from the left flank right now, courtesy of his brilliant performances for the English Premier League giants.

The Senegalese was one of the top performers in the English top flight last season, bagging an incredible 10 goals and 7 assists for The Reds during the campaign. He has also begun the new season on a brilliant note, recording 4 goals to his name in 4 appearances and granting Jurgen Klopp's men a decent start to the campaign.

Mane has established himself as a terrific figure that everyone must be wary of, holding on to the ball, getting past his markers and cutting into the box in order to wreak havoc. He also impresses in front of goal, finishing off his chances perfectly as well as setting up his teammates to score.

Mane helped Liverpool's runner-up effort in the 2017/18 UCL with ten goals, including Liverpool's goal in the final versus Real Madrid.

