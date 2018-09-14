Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Top 5 left wingers in the world right now

Jidonu Mauyon
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
1.42K   //    14 Sep 2018, 10:46 IST

Juventus v SS Lazio - Serie A
Juventus forward - Cristiano Ronaldo

The roles of a winger have been modified in the current era. The days when we expected them to race along the flanks and send crosses into the box are long gone, with these spectacular superstars now playing higher up the pitch and drifting inside to attack the opposition box. 

They are the ones that make the beautiful game more interesting, mesmerizing football fans with their incredible talents and amazing abilities as well as adding flair and entertainment to the game using their sheer pace, electrifying dribbling skills, and intelligent movement.

They also contribute in team play, linking up perfectly with the central midfielders, creating plenty of chances for the strikers as well as sharing in the goalscoring responsibilities.

Having said that, lets quickly take a look at the top 5 wingers in the world right now, focusing on only those that feature from the left flank: 


#5. Sadio Mane

Liverpool FC v West Ham United - Premier League
Mane has made himself a nightmare to opposition defenders in the Premier League

There are many impressive left wingers in the world at the moment, making it very difficult for any player to make it into the list. However, Liverpool superstar Sadio Mane deserves to be named among the top 5 wingers operating from the left flank right now, courtesy of his brilliant performances for the English Premier League giants.

The Senegalese was one of the top performers in the English top flight last season, bagging an incredible 10 goals and 7 assists for The Reds during the campaign. He has also begun the new season on a brilliant note, recording 4 goals to his name in 4 appearances and granting Jurgen Klopp's men a decent start to the campaign. 

Mane has established himself as a terrific figure that everyone must be wary of, holding on to the ball, getting past his markers and cutting into the box in order to wreak havoc. He also impresses in front of goal, finishing off his chances perfectly as well as setting up his teammates to score.

Mane helped Liverpool's runner-up effort in the 2017/18 UCL with ten goals, including Liverpool's goal in the final versus Real Madrid.

1 / 5 NEXT
Jidonu Mauyon
ANALYST
Jidonu Mauyon is a football enthusiast from Nigeria, who writes for a lot of publications, including the likes of Sportainment, Cube Soccer, Give Me Sport, FootballXtra, and Sportskeeda. He is a great fan of Lionel Messi and he likes to write about Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester City and Liverpool. He also covers a lot of topics relating to the EPL, La Liga, Seria A and the Ligue 1. He has been doing great in the field, helping to intensify the passion for the beautiful game by sharing his opinions with his fellow soccer fans across the globe. His works have earned him recognition, notably claiming the Best Essay Writer award in the 2015 Milo Sports Writing Competition. To him, his followers are his best friends and he would go a long way to ensure that he keeps them refreshed and entertained. You love football and he does too, why not follow him so you can burn the passion together?
Contact Us Advertise with Us