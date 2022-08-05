Top 5 Liverpool players to watch out for ahead of 2022-23 season

With the 2022-23 football season about to kick off, it is time we look at the Liverpool players fans should keep an eye on as the Reds embark on their European and domestic quests again.

After falling just short of a historic quadruple last season, LFC fans will definitely hope that the Reds will once again compete on all fronts this season. Having made some bold moves in the transfer market this year, it will be really interesting to see how Jurgen Klopp continues the evolution of his iconic Liverpool squad. So, here are the top five players to keep an eye on when it comes to LFC!

#5 Harvey Elliot

Harvey Elliott in the Carabao Cup Final

When Harvey Elliott returned from his successful loan spell at Blackburn Rovers in the 2020-21 season, he was expected to be given opportunities in the Liverpool first team for the 2021-22 campaign.

That is exactly what happened, with Klopp giving him multiple starts and appearances in the initial few games. Elliott also repaid Klopp's faith in him with bright performances in the right-center-midfield role, usually occupied by club captain Jordan Henderson.

Unfortunately, his season came to an end when he suffered a horrific injury in a clash with Pascal Struijk during Liverpool's game against Leeds United at Elland Road in September. LFC assistant coach Pepijn Lijnders recently revealed that the injury was so nasty that it left Naby Keita in tears in the dressing room.

Thankfully, Elliott was able to recover and heal over the course of the season as Liverpool went on to clinch both the FA Cup and the Carabao Cup. However, Liverpool fans and staff will hope that the upcoming season will be the one where he can finally cement himself as a regular starter for the Reds.

Elliott has been one of the standout performers for Klopp's Reds during pre-season and it is hoped that he will continue his development with the club after a long time out of football.

#4 Fabio Carvalho

Carvalho celebrates during Liverpool's Community Shield win over Manchester City

Fabio Carvalho is one player Liverpool fans have extremely high hopes for ahead of the new football season. Having fallen short of signing him last January, fans have been aching to see the young Portuguese in action for the Reds.

Likened by many to former Reds magician Philippe Coutinho, Carvalho is expected to add another dimension to Klopp's attack this season. Like Coutinho, the 19-year-old can play as a left-winger as well as an attacking midfielder, and also possesses great dribbling skills and a low center of gravity.

At the same time, he is also said to be even more of a goal threat than the Brazilian due to the directness of his playing style. Carvalho was also named in the EFL Championship Team of the Season 2021-22 as he played a crucial role in Fulham's promotion to the Premier League. He is certainly one to keep an eye on this season!

#3 Luis Diaz

Luiz Diaz during Pre-Season for Liverpool

When Liverpool snatched away Luis Diaz from Tottenham Hotspur's grasp in January, no one would have expected him to create the sort of impact that he did in his initial few months at Anfield. Known for his dribbling and pace, the Colombian added a new spark to Liverpool's iconic yet aging front line as the Reds went on to compete for the quadruple.

Despite falling short at the end, it was certainly a bright start for Diaz at Anfield as he won both the domestic cups in just a small amount of time at the club.

Diaz definitely has big shoes to fill, with the club letting go of Sadio Mane this season. With a complete pre-season under his belt, though, it is expected that the Colombian will be able to recreate the terror that Mane exuded over the years down the left wing for the opposition defenses.

#2 Darwin Núñez

Núñez celebrates his goal against Manchester City in The FA Community Shield

When a club splashes £67.5 million on a player, it certainly puts a degree of pressure and responsibility on him. That has been the case ever since Liverpool announced the signing of Darwin Núñez from Benfica.

From the moment the 23-year-old joined the Reds' pre-season camp, fans and pundits have closely monitored and critiqued him even during friendly games. Constant comparisons with Manchester City's marquee signing Erling Haaland have also led to high expectations from the Uruguayan.

Darwin doesn't seem fazed though, as seen by his exploits in Liverpool's recent Community Shield win over Man City. Despite coming on from the bench, Núñez was able to outshine his City counterpart Haaland as he won a penalty and scored a goal himself at the King Power Stadium.

Despite his tall stature and muscular build, the Uruguayan is incredibly fast. He recorded the second-highest speed in the UEFA Champions League last season, just a meager 0.03 km/hr less than Alphonso Davies. He can play on the wings as well, giving the Reds flexibility in attack. No wonder Klopp and the LFC scouts were impressed by him!

#1 Mohamed Salah

RB Leipzig v Liverpool FC - Pre-season match

Well, what can we even say about the Egyptian King! After signing a new long-term deal at the club, it looks like the legend of Mo Salah will continue at Liverpool. Despite all the new signings, we reckon it's safe to say that the Egyptian will continue to lead the Reds attack for the next few seasons.

Salah was phenomenal during the first half of last season, putting in stunning performances match after match. A mid-season AFCON stunted him a bit, as his second half of the campaign wasn't as spectacular if judged by the extremely high standards that the Egyptian has set over the years.

Nonetheless, the upcoming season might prove to be a fruitful one for the Egyptian again. With Mane gone, it will be interesting to see how he adapts and links up with the likes of Núñez and Diaz. Moreover, due to Egypt's failure to qualify for the FIFA World Cup to be held in Qatar, Salah would also be able to get ample rest in the middle of the season. That could provide a massive boost to him and the Reds in the second half of the campaign. Let's just say that no defender in the world would fancy coming up against a fit and fresh Mo Salah!

