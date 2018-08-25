Top 5 managers without a job

Can Antonio Conte be the man to replace Jose Mourinho at Manchester United?

Every year, there is a lot of focus on managers who are without a job because there will be at least one top European club with a manager having an uncertain future.

For instance, last season, managers like Carlo Ancelotti, Thomas Tuchel and Luis Enrique were without a job. There were intense speculations on the future of Arsene Wenger and Antonio Conte throughout the season and as a result, Ancelotti, Tuchel and Enrique were linked with either one of Arsenal or Chelsea at some point.

However, Ancelotti joined Napoli, Tuchel joined PSG and Enrique took over as manager of Spain during the summer.

This season isn’t going to any different. Already, a vast segment of Manchester United fans is calling for the head of Jose Mourinho after a poor summer transfer window and a defeat to Brighton & Hove Albion in only the second Premier League game of the season.

There are several unemployed managers at the moment including Premier League famed Sam Allardyce and David Moyes. So, here are the top 5 managers without a job.

Honourable mentions - Peter Bosz, Peter Stöger, Vincenzo Montella, Slaven Bilic and Siniša Mihajlović.

#5. Laurent Blanc

Blanc hasn't managed a team since the end of the 2015/16 season

Laurent Blanc has been away from management for over two years now and it’s surprising that he hasn't taken up a new job despite interest from several clubs and international teams.

Blanc started his managerial career with Bordeaux with whom he won the Ligue 1 in 2009. In total, he won four trophies with the club in three seasons with a win percentage of just over 59%.

He left Bordeaux in 2010 to take over as manager of France in the aftermath of their disastrous World Cup campaign. However, he stepped down as France manager after the team was knocked out in the quarterfinal of Euro 2012 by defending and eventual Champions Spain.

A year after resigning as France manager, he was appointed the manager of PSG following the departure of Carlo Ancelotti to Real Madrid.

Blanc oversaw the progress of PSG under their new ownership and won eleven out of twelve domestic trophies in three seasons with a 72.83 winning percentage. However, he failed to take PSG beyond the quarter-final of the Champions League and it cost him his job.

Interestingly, PSG hasn’t got past that stage after Blanc left and they also failed to win the Ligue 1 the season after Blanc’s departure.

Blanc was approached by several teams to be their new manager including the US men’s national football team. However, from his recent comments, it seems like he’s interested in managing only at the club level.

“I know I’m fussy, only a big club would interest me. If not, I’ll face facts and think of something else.”

