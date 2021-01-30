Manchester City are sitting on top of the Premier League table and that's thanks to some incredible individuals.

Pep Guardiola's Manchester City have been a force to reckon with ever since his project started taking off. Heavily backed by the City Football Group, Manchester City have some of the finest players from around the world on their payroll and they have definitely benefitted from it.

Manchester City did not enjoy the best start to the season but have eventually hit their stride and have been in imperious form of late. Several players have stepped up to the plate and have bolstered City's title-charge this season.

There have been some excellent individual performers this season and without further ado, let's take a look at the best five Manchester City players so far this season.

Top 5 Manchester City players this season so far

#5 Riyad Mahrez

Manchester City v Brighton & Hove Albion - Premier League

Riyad Mahrez has stepped it up this season in the absence of Sergio Aguero and Gabriel Jesus and has been consistently good up top for the Cityzens. He has suffered a light dip in form over the past month or so but the Algerian international should be back to his best in no time.

Mahrez has chipped in with six goals and two assists from across 26 appearances this season so far for Manchester City. He keeps slaloming past defenders with his silky feet and has been a menacing presence upfront with his passing and movement.

#4 Ruben Dias

Ruben Dias and John Stones

It did take a while for everyone to stop and take notice of just how good a signing Ruben Dias has been for Manchester City. The former Benfica man joined the Cityzens for €65 million in the summer and has become a regular feature in Pep Guardiola's side this season.

Ruben Dias looks like he could fill the void in Manchester City's defence that was created following the departure of Vincent Kompany. We are well aware of how a top quality centre-back can improve a team after seeing Liverpool's dominance over the past two seasons since Virgil Van Dijk was roped in from Southampton.

Ruben Dias executes his defensive duties with aplomb and is great at playing the ball out from the back. He has a pass completion rate of 93% in the Premier League. Pep Guardiola has found the ideal centre-back partnership in Ruben Dias and John Stones and Manchester City are absolutely flying.

