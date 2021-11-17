Top 5 Manchester United players who moved directly to a rival Premier League club

Manchester United have amassed numerous trophies over the years, tasting the majority of their success in the Premier League Era. The Red Devils have been crowned Champions of England 20 times in their rich history. Out of them,13 of their league titles have come in the Premier League era.

Under Sir Alex Ferguson's tutelage, Manchester United have enjoyed unprecedented success. This includes two Champions League trophies and a continental treble. It goes without saying that some of the world's greatest footballers have worn United's famous red kit over the years.

Arsenal and Liverpool have always been Manchester United's bitter rivals over the years. The phenomenal rise of neighbors Manchester City and Chelsea in the 21st century has also made them United's fierce rivals.

Over the years, some footballers have gone directly to their arch rivals, leaving a bitter end to their United careers.

5 Manchester United players who moved directly to a rival Premier League club

#5 Danny Welbeck to Arsenal

Coming up from the ranks of Manchester United's academy, Danny Welbeck might not be the lavish name on this list. Yet the forward embodied what it meant to be a United player. He was hardworking, intelligent in his movements and excellent at times in the final third.

Welbeck scored 29 times and provided 21 assists in over 100 appearances for Manchester United before he moved to Arsenal in 2014. A move to Arsenal did not bode well for the player, who suffered recurring injuries during his tenure with the Gunners.

Squawka News @SquawkaNews Rio Ferdinand admits he's still annoyed that Man United allowed Danny Welbeck to leave - sqwk.at/RioAngry Rio Ferdinand admits he's still annoyed that Man United allowed Danny Welbeck to leave - sqwk.at/RioAngry https://t.co/sv9erOwEgG

At Arsenal, Welbeck was inconsistent and was never the team's primary choice when he was fit. He scored just 32 goals in his five-year tenure and has endured a gradual decline ever since.

#4 Phil Chisnall to Liverpool

Phil Chisnall did not enjoy a sensational career. However, his transfer from Manchester United to Liverpool occurred at a time when the rivalry between the clubs was starting to grow. His transfer from the Red Devils to Liverpool was the last direct transfer between the clubs way back in 1964.

YesterdaysStars @YesterdaysStars 🇾🇪 Just heard that Phil Chisnall has passed away , still the last player to be transferred directly between

United and Liverpool 🇾🇪



RIP 🙏 🇾🇪 Just heard that Phil Chisnall has passed away , still the last player to be transferred directly between United and Liverpool 🇾🇪RIP 🙏 https://t.co/9pM1DAqAF2

Chisnall featured as a striker under Sir Matt Busby at Manchester United. He managed to score just eight goals before opting out of a move to Bill Shankly's Liverpool. Chisnall failed to leave any mark at Liverpool and remained a fringe player for the Reds.

