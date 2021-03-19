5 best midfielders in La Liga (2021)

Much like the rest of the top five leagues in Europe, the 2020-21 La Liga season has been an eventful one, to say the least. With games still being played behind closed doors due to the coronavirus pandemic, the so-called bigger teams have had to play without their daunting home fans, which has caused a handful of surprise results so far this season.

Real Madrid entered the season as defending champions, but Los Blancos have been ravaged by injuries to key players that has derailed their title bid. As for Barcelona, Ronald Koeman's arrival received mixed reactions, but the Dutchman has steadied the ship at the Camp Nou in what has been a tumultuous time for the Catalans.

A big win for @SevillaFC_ENG sees them move to within 3 points of third in #LaLigaSantander! ❤️⬆️#LiveStandings pic.twitter.com/smQbIn7VvA — LaLiga English (@LaLigaEN) March 17, 2021

Atletico Madrid have capitalized on the frailties of the two La Liga giants and stolen a march at the top of the table. After 27 games played, Diego Simeone's side are four points clear of second-placed Barcelona, while Real Madrid are six adrift of the league leaders.

While a handful of unexpected names dominated proceedings in the center of the park in the opening weeks of the season, the list of top five La Liga midfielders this season has a much more familiar look to at currently.

So, without further ado, here's the list that we've put together after a lot of heated discussions and debates.

#5 Koke | Atletico Madrid

Atletico Madrid v FC Bayern Muenchen: Group A - UEFA Champions League

In what has been a stunning La Liga campaign for Atletico Madrid so far, Koke has led from the front and delivered a string of consistent displays for his side. The 28-year-old is one of the longest-serving members of Simeone's side and knows exactly what it takes to be involved in a title challenge, having won the competition in the 2013-14 season.

The Spaniard is not known for his goalscoring prowess, but he keeps things ticking in the center of the park and controls the tempo for Los Rojiblancos. So much has changed for Atletico Madrid over the years, but Koke has aged like fine wine and continues to produce the goods regularly for his boyhood club.

The energetic midfielder has missed just one La Liga game so far and will look to captain his side to glory in the business end of the season.

#4 Marcos Llorente | Atletico Madrid

Chelsea FC v Atletico Madrid - UEFA Champions League Round Of 16 Leg Two

Just over a year ago, Marcos Llorente came on as a substitute at Anfield and scored a match-winning brace against Liverpool to knock the Reds out of the UEFA Champions League. In what turned out to be the turning point in his career at the Wanda Metropolitano, the midfielder's eye for goal led to Simeone using him further up the pitch.

The last time Marcos Llorente played a Champions League game in England, his career changed forever. #UCL @samleveridge x @LaLigaLowdown pic.twitter.com/Via3tx2jcV — Squawka Football (@Squawka) March 17, 2021

Llorente has been deployed as a central striker, a right midfielder and an attacking midfielder this season. Sensationally, he has managed to excel everywhere he's played, having notched up a staggering nine goals and eight assists in La Liga this season. The former Real Madrid star has featured in every league game so far and is enjoying the best season of his professional career.

Simeone's faith in his has paid dividends, with the Spaniard establishing himself as one of the most reliable players in Europe's top five leagues this season.

