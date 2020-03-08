Top 5 Mohammed Salah goals for Liverpool in the Premier League

Salah recently made his 100th Premier League appearance for Liverpool in a 2-1 win over Bournemouth.

Mohammed Salah has now made 100 appearances for Liverpool in the Premier League, scoring 70 goals and assisting 29 in the process with several of those goals likely to live long in the memory of the Liverpool fans. The former Chelsea man has become one of the best players in the world at Liverpool as well as one of the most potent goalscorers.

The Egyptian, with 70 goals, has scored the most goals in his first 100 Premier League appearances for the Reds, outscoring the likes of Luis Suarez and Fernando Torres to write his name in the record books. Salah is also the first-ever Liverpool player to score 20 or more goals in three consecutive seasons since Michael Owen which shows just how consistent the Egyptian has been.

With that being said, here are the top 5 Mohammed Salah goals in the Premier League for Liverpool.

Liverpool vs Everton 2017 (1-1)

Throughout the 2017/18 Premier League season, Salah's debut season at Liverpool, the Egyptian scored a record 32 Premier League goals and 44 in all competitions. But out of all those 32 goals, Salah's strike in the Merseyside derby will be one of a select few forever remembered by fans all over the world.

The goal came in classic Salah style as he spun his man before curling an effort beyond the outstretched Jordan Pickford and into the top corner of the net to give Liverpool the lead. And although the game ended level after a Wayne Rooney equaliser, the Salah goal will always be remembered as a great Merseyside derby goal. The goal ended up winning the 2018 Puskas award, beating Gareth Bale's and Cristiano Ronaldo's overhead kicks. The goal was one of many superb Salah strikes of the 2017/18 Premier League season, a season that the Egyptian announced himself as one of the best finishers around.

