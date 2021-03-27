Top 5 moments of Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink arrived at Chelsea for a then-club record £15 million. He repaid the faith the Blues showed in him by scoring plenty of goals as Chelsea slowly transformed into one of the Premier League giants.

One of the hardest strikers of the ball, Hasselbaink was famous for blasting the ball into the net. In his four-year Chelsea career, Hasselbaink scored 70 goals and here, we take a look at his top five moments in a Chelsea shirt.

#1 Goal against Manchester United on debut

Chelsea's faith in Jimmy Floyd Hasselbaink paid off immediately as the Dutchman scored on his competitive debut against Manchester United in the 2000 FA Charity Shield. Chelsea won the game 2-0.

Hasselbaink made a run in behind the Manchester United defense and his shot was deflected over goalkeeper Fabian Barthez and into the back of the net.

#2 Scoring four goals against Coventry City

Scoring a hat-trick is quite an achievement in itself. But scoring four goals is proof of an unrelenting nature and it is simply the stuff of legends. Hasselbaink accomplished this against Coventry City as the Blues beat them 6-1.

His first goal came from the spot. His second was a spectacular solo effort as he ran into the box with the ball from the left-wing and then curled the ball around the goalkeeper and into the net. He would then score a scrappy goal by virtue of being in the right place at the right time.

He'd then put the icing on the cake with a low left-footed finish to seal the deal for Chelsea.

#3 Winning the Golden Boot in his debut season

Despite having to negotiate a managerial change halfway through the season, Hasselbaink kept scoring goals at a good rate for the Blues.

He later stated that he was 'dismayed' by new manager Claudio Ranieri and his coaching staff's training methods but that didn't stop Hasselbaink from scoring 23 goals from 35 games in his debut season. He went on to win the Premier League Golden Boot.

#4 Perfect hat-trick against Tottenham Hotspur

Jimmy Floyd Hasselbank scored a perfect hat-trick against London rivals Tottenham Hotspur in the 2001-02 season. His first was a spectacular curler from 25-yards out. He met Jesper Gronkjaer's cross from the right-wing and headed it home to make it two.

His third was a stunner as well. After collecting the ball on the right side of the box, he let fly a wonderful curling effort with his left foot which looped and curved its way into goal to cap off a perfect hat-trick.

#5 Hat-trick as a substitute against Wolverhampton Wanderers

In his final season at Chelsea, Hasselbaink faced stiff competition for a starting spot following the arrivals of Hernan Crespo and Adrian Mutu. However, he still ended up being the top scorer for the Blues.

Hasselbaink's best outing of his final season was perhaps the match where he scored a second-half hat-trick against Wolverhampton Wanderers after coming on as a substitute. He came on in the 60th minute and powered Chelsea to a spectacular comeback win at Stamford Bridge with three spectacular finishes.