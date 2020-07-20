Top 5 moments of Newcastle United's 2019-20 season

The current season has proven to be one of the most unexpected and controversial campaigns for Newcastle United in recent times- both on and off the pitch. Following Steve Bruce's appointment, the Magpies were tipped to be relegated by the end of the season, considering their manager's past records in the Premier League.

However, a few last-minute goals and individual moments of brilliance have helped the club to survive one more season in the top tier while enjoying a good run in the FA Cup.

Despite all those performances on the pitch, it was Newcastle United's takeover saga which caught the headlines in the media as it is continued to be scrutinised by many personalities in the Premier League. While there are so many debatable points about the potential takeover, let us keep them aside for a while and have a quick look at five of the best moments enjoyed by the Magpies in the 2019-20 season.

5. Isaac Hayden's 90+4 winner against Chelsea

While both the teams seemed to settle for a point each, the quick-thinking of Joelinton and Allan Saint-Maximin earned Newcastle United a corner, which was initially cleared away by Willian. However, Saint-Maximin was quick to get to the loose ball and whipped in an inviting cross which was headed into the back of the net by Isaac Hayden.

This was the only goal for Hayden in the current season and it turned out to be a crucial one considering Newcastle United's battle for survival at the bottom. This game was another example of the importance of the quality of possession over quantity as Chelsea failed to score a single goal while enjoying nearly 70 % of possession.

4. Allan Saint-Maximin's winner against Oxford United

A game which Newcastle United should have won with ease needed an extra-time thunderbolt from their star signing to ensure their progress to the fifth round of the FA Cup.

Goals from Sean Longstaff and Joelinton in the first half were cancelled out in the last 10 minutes as Oxford United pulled two goals out of nowhere. With the home fans cheering the League One side massively, it seemed like an underdog win was on the cards as they had momentum on their side.

However, Allan Saint-Maximin stepped up at the right moment for Newcastle United as he skipped past two challenges and unleashed a powerful strike from outside the box which flew past the goalkeeper into the back of the net. This goal and the celebrations that followed established the French winger as a firm fan favourite in the North-East. Saint-Maximin has registered 4 goals and 7 assists in his first season in the Premier League and is expected to contribute more in the upcoming seasons if he continues to stay fit.