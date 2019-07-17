Top 5 most expensive players in Barcelona's history

Antoine Griezmann is the second most expensive player in Barcelona's history

In light of Barcelona's €120 million capture of Antoine Griezmann, the club became the first football side to spend €1 billion on transfers in the last five years.

This goes in stark contrast with their previous ethos of promoting La Masia players, with the most glorious period in the club's history coming off the back of a core of academy players. Messi, Xavi, Valdez, Puyol, Iniesta and Pique who were ingrained in the Blaugrana system.

However, it is largely not the fault of the club, as times have changed and Barcelona had to evolve with the times or risk being left behind the likes of Manchester City, Real Madrid and PSG.

Following Griezmann's arrival, this means that three of the 10 most expensive players in history are currently on the books of Barcelona and the club would hope they can inspire them to the lofty heights of yesteryear.

In this piece, we shall have a rundown of the five costliest footballers in the history of the Blaugrana.

#5 Frenkie de Jong: Ajax - Barcelona £75m (2019)

FC Barcelona Unveil New Player Frenkie de Jong

Having had his breakthrough season with Ajax during the 2018/2019 season wherein he played a starring role in the Dutch side's spectacular campaign, Frenkie de Jong was rewarded with a massive transfer to Barcelona worth €75m.

The 22-year-old is supremely gifted with the ball at his feet and is pristine with his ball distribution so he would not have much difficulty adapting to Barcelona's style of play.

It is expected that he would continue his brilliant trajectory at the Camp Nou and if he reaches the heights expected of him, the Dutch international could very well be a mainstay in the Barcelona midfield for the next decade.

