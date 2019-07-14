×
4 reasons why Griezmann's signing is risky for Barcelona

Elvis Ume O
ANALYST
Feature
2.17K   //    14 Jul 2019, 18:54 IST

Griezmann is now a Barcelona player
Griezmann is now a Barcelona player

By now it should be common knowledge that Griezmann is officially a Barcelona player after the club ended the long running transfer sage by paying the sum of €120m to trigger his release clause.

His mega move is bound to have trigger effects across board, with some parties bound to profit, while others would be on the receiving end of losses.

However, for all of his abilities and strengths, Griezmann's signing represents a risk on the part of Barcelona. In this piece, we shall be highlighting four reasons why Griezmann's arrival portends a risk on the part of Barcelona.

#4 The fans' animosity towards him

Barcelona fans hold a grudge against Griezmann.
Barcelona fans hold a grudge against Griezmann.

Barcelona are one of the most illustrious clubs in history, having won all the major trophies available.

Some of the greatest players of all time have donned the famous colors of the Blaugrana and this heightened sense of achievement has led to a rich and proud culture among the Barcelona faithful.

It is the dream of almost every player to represent the club and more often than not, once Barcelona shows even a sniff of interest in a player, said player in question usually goes all out to make the move happen.

It is rare for Barcelona to fail to land a transfer target, much less one which they publicly and vigorously campaigned for, but this is the exact scenario they found themselves in last summer.

The club board, coach, and senior players had come out expressly state their desire for Antoine Griezmann to come to the Nou Camp and did all in their power to make the move happen.

However, in a very publicized video, the former Real Sociedad man turned the club down, pledging his future to Atletico and calling the club 'his home'.

This left Barcelona with their tails between their legs, as they failed to land their marquee signing and this was seen as the biggest crime a player could commit in the eyes of fans.

This is a slight the Camp Nou faithful have seemingly not forgotten, as during a La Liga game at the stadium, the crowd made their displeasures with the player known, with multiple boos ringing out every time he touched the ball.

There are reports that the Frenchman would be unveiled behind closed doors and while an official reason was given due to the work ongoing on the pitch, there are indications that the club hierarchy are worried he would get booed.

Fans play an integral role in helping a player settle in at a club, much more at a club the size of Barcelona, and given the animosity which exists between the fans and Griezmann already, it would take a massive performance from him to win them over.

Tags:
La Liga 2018-19 Barcelona Atletico Madrid Football Lionel Messi Antoine Griezmann Football Top 5/Top 10 Barcelona Transfer News Atletico Madrid Transfer News
