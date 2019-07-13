3 biggest losers from Griezmann's transfer to Barcelona

Finally! Griezmann is a Barcelona player

One of the most protracted and controversial transfer sagas in recent history has finally been completed, as Barcelona have triggered Antoine Griezmann's release clause valued at €120m.

The move was a deal two years in the making, as Barcelona have been long-term admirers of the 28-year-old and humiliatingly had their bid for him turned down last summer with Griezmann calling Atletico his home prior to signing a new five-year contract extension.

However less than 10 months later, the World Cup winner made a dramatic U-turn and pushed for a messy divorce from the Colchoneros which is bound to get messier in the coming months.

This mega move is bound to have major repercussions for multiple parties and in this piece, we shall be highlighting the three biggest losers from Griezmann's transfer to Barcelona.

#3 Atletico Madrid

Simeone has lost his chief goal threat

Ever since their magical campaign in 2014 where they won the La Liga and made it to the final of the Champions League, Atletico Madrid have firmly established themselves in the upper echelons of European football.

The capital club have tried their best to go toe-to-toe with the best both domestically and on the continent and Diego Someone deserves immense praise for the club's transformation.

Much of their progress in the last five years has been possible due to the contributions of Antoine Griezmann, as the French international proved to be an optimum performer from the moment he arrived Atletico from Real Sociedad in 2014.

In each of his five seasons with the club, the 2018 World Cup Silver Ball winner scored at least 20 goals or more, taking the goalscoring mantle in the continued faltering of specialized center forwards from Jackson Martinez to Diego Costa.

With his departure, Atletico have lost the one proven goalscorer within their ranks and while they have invested heavily in the recruitment of Portuguese teenage sensation Joao Felix.

The 19-year-old is very much a gamble, as with just one full season of professional football under his belt, he has not proved his mettle long enough while his step up from the Portuguese league and Benfica to La Liga with Atletico might prove a barrier too high for him to climb.

Elsewhere, there are not enough goal threats, as Alvaro Morata who was just signed a permanent deal has not done anything across his spells with Juventus, Real Madrid and Chelsea to suggest that he can be trusted to lead the line at a major club, while Diego Costa has not performed at an optimum since his fallout with Antonio Conte.

For a side which has notoriously found goals hard to come by, things could get harder in the opposition box for Diego Simeone, more so with their overwhelming squad overhaul and their chances of reclaiming the top honors in Spain and Europe could be seriously hampered by Griezmann's departure.

