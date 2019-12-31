Top 5 most memorable moments for Liverpool in the past decade

Divesh Merani

Dec 31, 2019

This decade has been a wild one for Liverpool.

Out of every top club in the Premier League, Liverpool has had the most progressive decade. The Reds were struggling at seventh in 2010 and after a road filled with twists and turns aplenty, they are now the European champions and are looking to win their first ever Premier League title.

Jürgen Klopp has done wonders for Liverpool ever since he got appointed in October 2015, with the Anfield club enjoying steady progress from being painfully mediocre to the best football team on the planet. There were many memorable moments for the Reds, through the decade.

Here are the five which stand out from Liverpool's rollercoaster ride from 2010 until now.

#5 League Cup triumph (2012)

The Reds were made to work for it.

This moment does not stand out as much as others on this list, but Liverpool's victory in the 2012 League Cup final was their only piece of silverware in this decade, until this past year. The game was a crazy one, as the Reds needlessly made hard work of a relatively straightforward task.

They faced Cardiff City at Wembley, falling behind in the first half before getting one back through Martin Skrtel. And after Dirk Kuyt thought he had won the final for Liverpool in extra time, the Championship outfit came back in the dying moments to take the match into penalties.

And despite misses from Steven Gerrard and Charlie Adam, the Reds held their nerve and came out victorious in the penalty shootout. This was their first trophy in six years, delivered by Sir Kenny Dalglish after he replaced Roy Hodgson.

It's a shame that the Reds could not follow their League Cup triumph in 2012 by winning the FA Cup, as they were narrowly beaten in the final by Chelsea.

