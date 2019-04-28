Top 5 most valuable goalkeepers in the world right now

Who is the top valued goalkeeper in the world? De Gea? Ederson or Ter Stegen? (Image Courtesy - Bleacher Report)

Top footballers are fetching millions of euros in transfer fees now a days. As a matter of fact the €100 million barrier has been breached seven times in just the last six years. It seems we are now headed into the new era of football where clubs will not hold back from spending huge amounts of money to sign the player they want.

Well, now even the goalkeepers have not been left untouched from this spending spree, as we saw the transfer record for the goalkeepers broken twice last summer. This clearly indicates club's willingness to pay top dollar for the No.1's of the game who are usually not associated with big money moves, but are seeing their market values surge following the growing importance of their role in the modern game.

Market values for any player is calculated by how well they play, age and their brand value. Without much ado, let us take a look at the 5 most valuable goalkeepers in the world.

#5 Alisson Becker - €65 million

Given the great ease with which current Liverpool No.1 Alisson Becker has settled into the Premier League, it is easy to forget that the Brazil international only joined the Reds last summer.

Having impressed one and all with his performances between the sticks for Italian side Roma in his breakthrough 2017-18 season, he completed a move to Anfield for a record-breaking €72.5 million in July last year.

A few eyebrows were raised when such a huge sum of cash was spent in securing the services of the player who'd really had only one full season of experience of European football, but his 20 clean sheets in his debut season have shut every critic down.

The 26-year-old is one of the best keepers in Europe, mainly because of his excellent anticipation of the incoming shots, ability to adjust his position according to the movement of the ball and finally his distribution from the back, that sets off the Liverpool attack, that has been so lethal this campaign.

It will not be wrong to say that the player, an archetype of the sweeper-keeper, has essentially resolved the club's goalkeeping problems that had been bothering them for the past few seasons and if he continues his form, he will become the world's best that's for sure.

