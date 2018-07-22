Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
5 most valuable players in the English Premier League

Ashwan Rao
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
4.45K   //    22 Jul 2018, 19:48 IST

Mohamed Salah
Mohamed Salah

The transfer windows generally create quite a buzz among the fans. Especially, these days with the players transferring between clubs for astronomical price tag the 'Transfer talks' have become even more interesting.

Coming to English football, Pep Guardiola's Manchester City won the 2017-18 English Premier League title in a dramatic fashion, securing an astonishing 100 points in 38 matches across the season. They were just dominant and unstoppable right throughout the season scoring 106 goals on en route to their glory.

Less than a month after the Premier League concluded, several stars of the league headed to the 2018 FIFA World Cup in Russia. The market value of some of these stars who played a stellar role in their Nation's success at the showpiece event is sky high.

With the 2018-19 Premier League season all set to kick-off on 11 August, let us look at the top five most valuable English Premier League stars with a high market value.

Values courtesy: Transfermarkt.com

#1 Harry Kane (Tottenham Hotspur) - €150 million

Harry Kane
Harry Kane

The English striker netted 30 goals in 35 Premier League appearances in the 2017-18 season and made sure a direct UEFA Champions League spot for Tottenham Hotspur after finishing third with 77 points.

Kane, who won the 2014-15 PFA Young Player of the Year and the 2017 England Player of the Year had a stellar 2018 FIFA World Cup with England in Russia where he led the Three Lions to a fourth-place finish.

Personally, the England Captain had a memorable World Cup as he finished the showpiece event with six goals in seven matches and was awarded the prestigious Golden Boot for his exploits in Russia. Overall, it was a fantastic World Cup Harry Kane-led English side that lost to Croatia (semi-finals) and Belgium (third-place playoff) before exiting the tournament.

Thanks to his Golden Boot-winning performance at Russia, Kane now finds himself priced at a staggering €150 million (market value).

Ashwan Rao
ANALYST
Sports- Love of my life
