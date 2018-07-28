Top 5 most valuable players in the world

Ishan Salhotra FOLLOW CONTRIBUTOR Top 5 / Top 10 1.04K // 28 Jul 2018, 23:25 IST SHARE Share Options × Facebook Twitter LinkedIn Reddit Google+ Email

In football, forwards have usually been the more admired players. And this predilection is well understood as on most occasions, it's the forwards who have gone on to win individual accolades like the prestigious Ballon d’Or. More often than not, teams have been built around a star forward to bring the best out of him.

Over the past decade, we have seen two certain forwards dominate the game like never before, namely Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo. The two have gone on to win the Ballon d'Or a staggering five times each. They have been a delight to watch on the football field and have come up with numerous match-winning performances. Over the years, both Real Madrid and Barcelona have been so dependent on Ronaldo and Messi, respectively, that the two teams have been specially engineered to facilitate their footballing genius. They have also had a say in the transfer aspect of their respective clubs and, in some cases, have even convinced their clubs to sign players of their preference.

The utter importance of superstar goalscorers is clearly reflected on this list of top 5 most valuable players based on market value as it exclusively consists of attacking players.

Kane captained the England National side in the 2018 World Cup.

#5 Harry Kane (150 mil euros)

Position: Centre-forward

Surprise! I bet you didn't expect Kane to be at number 5 over the likes of giants like Ronaldo and Griezmann! The Tottenham striker has seen a big leap in his market value after a string of stellar performances for Spurs over the last four domestic seasons and for his exploits in the England national side, most notably, at the World Cup where he scored six goals to win the Golden Boot.

Well, Kane is the kind of striker known for scoring a lot of goals. He may not be a creator but he does get on the end of passes and is very good at finishing chances with both his feet and head. Last season in the Premier League, the Spurs talisman scored a total of 29 goals from 36 matches. Also, he created 29 chances, had a shot accuracy of 57% and made 70% successful passes.

The England captain still has a long way to go in order to become a legend of the game but is certainly taking steps in the right direction. It will be interesting to see how much longer he will stay at Tottenham as many big clubs are trying to poach him.

1 / 5 NEXT