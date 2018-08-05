Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create & Earn
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate

Top 5 most valuable Right-Backs in the world right now

Ishan Salhotra
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
Top 5 / Top 10
1.90K   //    05 Aug 2018, 22:40 IST

Korea Republic v Germany: Group F - 2018 FIFA World Cup Russia
Kimmich has been a key player for Bayern

In general, Modern football expects too much out of defenders. They have to be disciplined, support in attacking and put in tremendous work rate. The role of Fullbacks is different from centre-backs. Fullbacks have to be more supportive in attacking and be fast paced to stop the counter-attack.

They also need to have more stamina and athleticism. Both right backs and left backs are equally important. Having either a weak left back or right back makes the team vulnerable on one of the flanks and leads to difficulty.

Well, all the market values for this list have been taken from www.transfermarkt.com. In this slideshow, we will look at the top five most valuable right-backs in world football right now. Please feel free to put in your views in the comments.

#5 Cesar Azpilicueta and Hector Bellerin (€40 Million)

Chelsea v Manchester United - The Emirates FA Cup Final

Azpilicueta is a guaranteed starter for Chelsea, having played 37 out of the 38 matches in the EPL.

Both these players are valued at €40 Million. They play for two rival teams, Chelsea and Arsenal.

Cesar Azpilicueta

Both these players are Spanish internationals. Cesar Azpilicueta is a guaranteed starter for Chelsea given his quality and has been good at the back. He is a versatile player, who can play both as a right back and as a centre-back.

Stats: In a total of 37 matches, Azpilicueta has scored two goals and created 29 chances. He has maintained an average pass accuracy of 87% and has been involved in five defensive actions per game. Over the season, he has made one defensive error for Chelsea in the Premier League.

Hector Bellerin

Arsenal v Paris Saint Germain - International Champions Cup 2018
Bellerin is only 23 and has the ability to become a world class player.

Stats: Bellerin has managed to score two goals and create 31 chances in 35 matches. He has had a pass accuracy of 85%, has been involved in three defensive actions per game. Shockingly, he has made four errors this season, something that he needs to work onto. Bellerin is still a young defender, he is only 23 years old.

The Arsenal man and Spanish international has a number of visible weaknesses in his game which include weak crossing, tackling and aerial duels. He is, however, a good dribbler, pacey and a good passer of the ball.

At 23, Bellerin has a long time to work on his game and certainly has the potential to become one of the best in the world.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Chelsea Real Madrid CF Football Daniel Carvajal Joshua Kimmich Leisure Reading
Ishan Salhotra
TOP CONTRIBUTOR
10 most valuable football players in the world right now
RELATED STORY
Top 4 most valuable midfielders in the world right now
RELATED STORY
Top 5 most valuable centre-backs in the world right now
RELATED STORY
6 most valuable strikers in the world right now
RELATED STORY
10 Most Valuable Players in the world right now
RELATED STORY
7 most valuable defenders in the world right now
RELATED STORY
10 most valuable midfielders in the world right now
RELATED STORY
6 most valuable goalkeepers in the world right now
RELATED STORY
Most valuable football clubs in the world right now
RELATED STORY
7 most valuable wingers in the world right now
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Featured Matches
International Friendlies 2018
FT BEL BAR
1 - 0
 Belize vs Barbados
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Tomorrow AST DIN 07:30 PM Astana vs Dinamo Zagreb
Tomorrow QAR BAT 10:30 PM Qarabağ vs BATE
Tomorrow MAL VID 10:45 PM Malmö FF vs Vidi
Tomorrow SLA DYN 11:00 PM Slavia Praha vs Dynamo Kyiv
Tomorrow STA AJA 11:30 PM Standard Liège vs Ajax
08 Aug CRV SPA 12:00 AM Crvena Zvezda vs Spartak Trnava
08 Aug BEN FEN 12:30 AM Benfica vs Fenerbahçe
08 Aug PAO SPA 10:30 PM PAOK vs Spartak Moskva
Europa League 2017-18
Tomorrow PYU MAC 09:30 PM Pyunik vs Maccabi Tel Aviv
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
Bundesliga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Europa League 2017-18
Contact Us Advertise with Us