Top 5 most valuable Right-Backs in the world right now

Kimmich has been a key player for Bayern

In general, Modern football expects too much out of defenders. They have to be disciplined, support in attacking and put in tremendous work rate. The role of Fullbacks is different from centre-backs. Fullbacks have to be more supportive in attacking and be fast paced to stop the counter-attack.

They also need to have more stamina and athleticism. Both right backs and left backs are equally important. Having either a weak left back or right back makes the team vulnerable on one of the flanks and leads to difficulty.

Well, all the market values for this list have been taken from www.transfermarkt.com. In this slideshow, we will look at the top five most valuable right-backs in world football right now. Please feel free to put in your views in the comments.

#5 Cesar Azpilicueta and Hector Bellerin (€40 Million)

Azpilicueta is a guaranteed starter for Chelsea, having played 37 out of the 38 matches in the EPL.

Both these players are valued at €40 Million. They play for two rival teams, Chelsea and Arsenal.

Cesar Azpilicueta

Both these players are Spanish internationals. Cesar Azpilicueta is a guaranteed starter for Chelsea given his quality and has been good at the back. He is a versatile player, who can play both as a right back and as a centre-back.

Stats: In a total of 37 matches, Azpilicueta has scored two goals and created 29 chances. He has maintained an average pass accuracy of 87% and has been involved in five defensive actions per game. Over the season, he has made one defensive error for Chelsea in the Premier League.

Hector Bellerin

Bellerin is only 23 and has the ability to become a world class player.

Stats: Bellerin has managed to score two goals and create 31 chances in 35 matches. He has had a pass accuracy of 85%, has been involved in three defensive actions per game. Shockingly, he has made four errors this season, something that he needs to work onto. Bellerin is still a young defender, he is only 23 years old.

The Arsenal man and Spanish international has a number of visible weaknesses in his game which include weak crossing, tackling and aerial duels. He is, however, a good dribbler, pacey and a good passer of the ball.

At 23, Bellerin has a long time to work on his game and certainly has the potential to become one of the best in the world.

