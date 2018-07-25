Top 5 most Valuable Wingers in the World right now

Salah had a great season with Liverpool

Wingers are extremely important in modern day football. They not only score goals but also assist many goals through their wide play.

What makes them so invaluable is their ability to put in dangerous crosses in the box and to dribble past defenders with their skills and raw pace. The value of wingers has been constantly on the rise and they are becoming more and more valuable.

In this list, we look at the five most valuable wingers in world football right now. All the market values have been taken from www.transfermarkt.com .

Note: All stats have been taken from Squawka

#5 Gareth Bale, Raheem Sterling and Leroy Sane (90 Million Euros)

Bale scored a stunning goal in the champions league final

Position: Right Winger, Right Winger, Left Winger

We have a tie between three very talented players for the fifth position. It is tough to say which of these is more valuable than the others. However, you are free to make a judgement based on their last year performances.

Gareth Bale, the Welshmen is now tipped to become Real Madrid’s main man with Ronaldo making a move to Juventus.

Bale has certainly shown us that he is capable of doing so with his performances, especially with his match-winning stunning goal in the Champions League final. In the 2017-18 season, Bale scored 11 goals in 22 matches in the La Liga.

He created a total of 37 chances, having a shot accuracy of 49% and pass accuracy of 82%. Bale is a strong passer of the ball and his raw pace makes him dangerous.

Sterling was a crucial part of England's team at the world cup.

Raheem Sterling has evolved his game over the past season under the coaching of Pep Guardiola. He was a key part of England’s world cup team that reached the semi-finals and of the title-winning team of Manchester City.

In the 2017-18 season, Sterling scored 18 goals in 31 appearances for his club. He created a total of 51 chances, having a shot accuracy of 53% and pass accuracy of 84%.

It was shocking to see Sane being dropped for the World cup.

Leroy Sane was the most shocking omission from the world cup. The 22-year-old left winger had a good season. In a total of 32 appearances, he scored 10 goals for his club. He created a total of 57 chances, having a shot accuracy of 51% and pass accuracy of 84%. If he can keep up his good performances, he can surely go on to become one of the best players in world football.

