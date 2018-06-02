Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
Top 5 multiple-time Champions League winners who haven't won the FIFA World Cup

Here is a look at 5 top footballers who have won multiple Champions League titles but have failed to win the FIFA WorlC

sourabh humbarwadi
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10 02 Jun 2018, 14:28 IST
537

R
Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have won several UEFA Champions League titles but never the FIFA World Cup

After Real Madrid's record-breaking third consecutive UEFA Champions League title last week, now all eyes shift to the FIFA World Cup 2018. With under a fortnight left before the start of the biggest football tournament in the world, a lot of players are working hard and ensuring that they are at the peak of their powers during the FIFA World Cup.

To excel at such big tournaments, individual brilliance is not enough. In such tournaments, the teams that emerge victorious are often the ones who have all their bases covered.

Consider the example of Argentina during the 2014 football World Cup. Before the final, a lot of talks were based on Messi vs Germany, and we all know that the team trumped over the individual.

At the club level, the UEFA Champions League is undoubtedly the biggest competition and while almost all footballers dream of lifting the Champions League trophy with their clubs and the FIFA World Cup trophy with their nation, very few actually succeed in realising this dream.

On that note, in this piece, we look at 5 famous footballers who have won the UEFA Champions League multiple times but have failed to win the FIFA World Cup:

#5 Gareth Bale

Gareth Bale was in exceptional form against Liverpool
Gareth Bale has a penchant for performing at the biggest stages in football. After being benched in the finals of the UEFA Champions League against Liverpool, his performance after coming out as a substitute was jaw-dropping. In the process, he silenced all those critics who were doubting his on-field abilities.

The Welsh international is known for his pace and accurate crosses. After moving from Spurs to Real Madrid, the winger has developed his physique and polished his finishing abilities which have made him one of the best in the world.

After winning the UEFA Champions League with his superlative performance, it will be unfortunate for footballing fans all over the world to not see Bale in action at the FIFA World Cup 2018 as Wales failed to qualify. Going forward, it is highly unlikely that the Welshman will go on to win the FIFA World Cup.

FIFA World Cup 2018 Brazil Football Argentina Football Cristiano Ronaldo Lionel Messi Greatest Footballers of All Time Jorge Sampaoli Football Top 5/Top 10
