The iconic playmakers of yesteryears

So what traditionally is a number 10? Number 10 players are the attacking playmakers of their team. However, let us be very clear on the fact that these players may or may not wear the #10 jersey. They will still be the superhero who links everyone around them and instantly make everything better, they are the players who can make miracles happen from thin air.

They might not be the vociferous leaders in the dressing room but they definitely need to be the person who leads by his performance and vision when it matters the most - on the field.

Premier League has always been blessed to have had a great array of such extraordinary playmakers in Paul Scholes, Jay Jay Okocha, Frank Lampard, Paul Ince, Steven Gerrard, Wayne Rooney and so many more.

Now, with new coaching styles in play and with 'Total Football' back in vogue the rigid boundaries about the specific role of the number 10 has diminished. They have to be comfortable with interlinking the play from both the wings as well as the centre of the pitch and also pitching in as a defender from time to time.

Let us take a look at the best number 10's in the Barclays Premier League this season.

#1 David Silva

David Silva, the Spanish wizard who plays for Manchester City

By far the best number 10 in the league is David Silva. He is definitely one of the modern legends of the game and has been a constant source of optimism throughout his tenure in the sky blue jersey. He is one of those few players who easily morphed into any role that different managers asked of him - he was never one to be left out; be it with Mancini, Pellegrini or now with Pep Guardiola at Manchester City.

His chemistry with Sergio Aguero is pleasing to the eyes and will be a fable that the current batch of 'Citizens' will tell to their grandchildren. His professionalism and attitude both on and off the pitch speak volumes about him.

Last season, he finished with 9 goals and 11 assists in only 29 matches as the blue half of Manchester roared to the title. He single-handedly created 14 big chances last season and had the frontline not messed up, his stats would have looked even prettier. The magician from Spain is the backbone of City's attacking verve and without him, City never looks to pose the same threat.

Silva is among the coolest heads in the game and despite enduring many rough tackles, he is yet to react in a manner which makes him see the Red Card.

He has started this season in the same manner as he already has a goal in his bag. In the 3 games he played so far, he has already completed almost 200 passes at an astonishing accuracy of over 90%.

If this continues like this, he will continue to fill in the huge void left by De Bruyne's injury this summer and come the business end of the season, he might very well be in the running for player of the season award.

