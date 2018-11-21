×
Our site uses cookies to deliver a better experience. Please click accept to agree with the use of all cookies. You can change the cookie settings here.
COOKIE CONSENT
Create
Notifications
Favorites Edit
Popular
LINKS
Contact Us
Policies
Blog
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Edition:
English
हिन्दी
தமிழ்

Top 5 Passers in the Premier League so far

Deepungsu Pandit
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
2.38K   //    21 Nov 2018, 23:27 IST

Chelsea FC v Manchester United - Premier League
Chelsea FC v Manchester United - Premier League

Modern Football has evolved a lot over the years, however the ability to make a pass is still one of the most basic aspects of the beautiful game. Passing the ball is as important now as it was decades ago, however, the effectiveness of passing as a tool in both the defensive and offensive component of football has never been so grand.

Instead of hooking out the ball as part of defending, teams now try to play the ball out of trouble, by small intricate passing that gives them greater control on the pitch. They use accurate passing to ensure there is no panic, everything in planned, practiced and executed as per the tactics. In the offensive side as well, individual skills are no longer the most preferred way to break opposition defenses. Clever exchanges of passes and perfect through balls are capable of disrupting even the strongest of defenses.

As such, teams are now more often built on passers who control the play, dictate the momentum and pull the strings in the team. Every team desires a master passer of the ball, whose ability to see a pass and execute it to perfection often defines the game. Today, we take a look at the top 5 passers in the Premier League so far this season.

#5 Granit Xhaka (Arsenal, Switzerland)


AC Milan v Arsenal - UEFA Europa League Round of 16: First Leg
AC Milan v Arsenal - UEFA Europa League Round of 16: First Leg

The Switzerland International seems to have found a new lease of life under Unai Emery this season. Granit Xhaka has 2 goals from 12 appearances in the Premier League and has been in the starting eleven for all of those games for Arsenal. Barring the first two games, the Swiss has almost always completed the full 90, which highlights his growing importance in Emery's tactics at Arsenal.

Last season, Xhaka had just 1 goal from 38 appearances in the Premier League. He averaged 82 passes per game and had completed 3116 passes, the most in the Premier League. This season, though, Xhaka averages a slightly lower 80.5 passes per game and has already completed 966 passes. As such, the Swiss has been consistent with his performances but has greater competition this season.

While his free kicks have been a rage this season, Xhaka is the heartbeat of this new look Gunners side. He has 1202 touches in the ball so far, second only to Jorginho in the league, so the battle between those two is sure to get exciting as the league progresses. As of now, Xhaka has completed the 5th most passes in the Premier League this season so far.

1 / 5 NEXT
Topics you might be interested in:
Premier League 2018-19 Arsenal Chelsea David Luiz Jorge Luiz Frello Filho(Jorginho) Maurizio Sarri Premier League Teams
Deepungsu Pandit
ANALYST
Deepungsu works 6 days a week, plays football on weekends, but thinks about the beautiful game every minute of the day. He tries to sprinkle his love of football in his writings. Diego Maradona made him fall in love with Football, Paul Scholes showed him how beautiful the game could be and Lionel Messi made him believe in the impossible. Manchester United has kept him sane for the last two decades.
5 top goal-scorers in Premier League history
RELATED STORY
Ranked: 4 new Premier League managers and their season so...
RELATED STORY
Top 5 Chelsea Transfer Bargains of the Premier League Era
RELATED STORY
4 Most Entertaining Games of the Premier League Season in...
RELATED STORY
Top 3 Premier League Signings of 2018/19
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018/19: Top Five summer signings
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2018-19: 5 of the most creative passers in...
RELATED STORY
5 Best Transfer Options For Cesc Fabregas This January
RELATED STORY
Premier League Team of the Season so far
RELATED STORY
Premier League 2017/18: Top 5 players - September
RELATED STORY
Fetching more content...
Premier League 2018-19
Matches Points Table
Week 13
24 Nov BRI LEI 08:30 PM Brighton & Hove Albion vs Leicester City
24 Nov EVE CAR 08:30 PM Everton vs Cardiff City
24 Nov FUL SOU 08:30 PM Fulham vs Southampton
24 Nov MAN CRY 08:30 PM Manchester United vs Crystal Palace
24 Nov WAT LIV 08:30 PM Watford vs Liverpool
24 Nov WES MAN 08:30 PM West Ham vs Manchester City
24 Nov TOT CHE 11:00 PM Tottenham vs Chelsea
25 Nov AFC ARS 07:00 PM AFC Bournemouth vs Arsenal
25 Nov WOL HUD 09:30 PM Wolverhampton Wanderers vs Huddersfield Town
27 Nov BUR NEW 01:30 AM Burnley vs Newcastle
All Fixtures →
select leagues:
Featured
Premier League 2018-19
La Liga 2018-19
UEFA Champions League 2018-19
Serie A 2018-19
Europa League 2018-19
ISL 2018-19
UEFA Nations League 2018-19
Contact Us Advertise with Us