Top 5 performers for Chelsea against Crystal Palace

Puneet Hooda
ANALYST
Top 5 / Top 10
872   //    05 Nov 2018, 01:47 IST

Chelsea FC v Crystal Palace - Premier League
Chelsea FC v Crystal Palace - Premier League

Chelsea remains unbeaten this season in the Premier League. After the draw against Manchester United, Chelsea registered their second consecutive win. The mighty blues were at their best against the Eagles.

Two goals from Chelsea striker Alvaro Morata and one from former Barcelona's man Pedro helped Chelsea in beating Crystal Palace by 3-1. Andros Townsend was the goal scorer for the losing side. The good news for Chelsea fans was the fact that Eden Hazard after suffering from back injury finally came back and gave a cameo performance in the match.

This is Chelsea 8th victory in the Premier League campaign. They are still unbeaten this season along with Manchester City and Liverpool. With the win over Crystal Palace, Chelsea are now at the second position in the EPL with 27 points, 2 points behind leader Manchester City.

Maurizio Sarri equalled the Frank Clark's record of 11 matches without a loss. The record was set up at Nottingham Forest in 1994. Chelsea Next faces Everton in the Premier League.

Here are the 5 Chelsea footballers who played brilliantly against Crystal Palace.

1. Alvaro Morata

Chelsea FC v Crystal Palace - Premier League
Chelsea FC v Crystal Palace - Premier League

Alvaro Morata has now scored 4 goals in his last 4 Premier League appearances. The Spanish international was struggling with his form since joining Chelsea last summer.

The forward scored only 2 goals in last 20 EPL appearances, but, now it looks like Morata has got the much-needed confidence which he lacked. Sarri's constant faith in Morata has finally helped him in rejuvenating his confidence and form.

Morata has proved is worth and in order to get his place back in the starting 11, he needs to keep on working hard and increase his goals tally. However, now it will be more problematic for Sarri to choose between Morata and Olivier Giroud.

