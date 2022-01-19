Top 5 players with most assists in the Premier League so far this season 

In football, goal scorers usually get the most attention, but those who generate opportunities and rack up assists should not be overlooked. For a team to be successful in any league, they have to score goals, and assist makers will play a pivotal role to achieve this.

The team's assists in the midfield are undoubtedly the most important as they create opportunities for the squad. Strikers thrive on those few occasions when they make that one defence-splitting pass that leads to a goal.

The Premier League has been blessed with many creative playmakers

The players who compete for the Premier League's top goalscorer honors receive a lot of praise, but what about those who produce all-important assists?

England's top division boasts some of the best creative talent in the world, with famed goal-weavers in every squad. With gameweek 23 already begun, let's look at the top five players with the highest number of assists in the ongoing 2021-22 Premier League season.

#5. Paul Pogba (Manchester United) - 7 Assists

Manchester United v Liverpool - Premier League

Despite missing the last 11 Premier League games for Manchester United, Paul Pogba is still the Red Devils' highest competitive assist-maker. With seven assists in as many starts in the league, Pogba showed his creative abilities early on.

It is worth mentioning that the Frenchman provided his share of assists in just three different matches. The 28-year old commenced his season with a roll, bagging quadruple assists against Leeds United in Matchweek 1. He, then followed it up with another assist in the very next encounter against Southampton.

Pogba, again set up two goals against Newcastle United during game week 4, when he set up Bruno Fernandes and Jesse Lingard for their goals against the Magpies.

The former Juventus midfielder has not featured for United since their 2-2 Champions League draw with Atalanta on November 2, having sustained a calf injury while on France duty. Pogba, who is yet to feature under interim coach Ralph Ragnick, is expected to return in the second half of February.

#4. Gabriel Jesus (Manchester City) - 7 Assists

Manchester City v Wolverhampton Wanderers - Premier League

Manchester City have an amazing array of attacking talent, with players who can both score and set up goals. The current table-toppers, who prefer to play without a traditional striker, boast world-class playmakers in Kevin de Bruyne, Ilkay Gündogan, Jack Grealish, among few others.

However, it is a bit startling that Gabriel Jesus, conventionally a centre-forward, has provided the most (7) number of assists for Manchester City so far this term. Interestingly, the Brazilian has moved from his usual striker role under Pep Guardiola out to the right wing since the opening stages of the season - and evidently the decision paid dividends.

His awareness of how to offer great service to other Manchester City attackers has improved since his switch from a central role to a wider role. Jesus began the 2021/22 season on a superb note after nearly two seasons of largely inconsistent performances at the Etihad.

The 24-year old assisted three times in his first two starts for the reigning champions. As a result of such terrific performances, he was also named Manchester City's Player of the Month for August. Creating a chance in every 39 minutes in the league, it will be fair to say that Jesus has adeptly added the playmaking facet to his game.

#3. Jarrod Bowen (West Ham United) - 7 Assists

West Ham United v Leeds United - Premier League

After missing out on a top four finish the previous season by a whisker, West Ham United's clinical performances this term have been special. The Moyes' side currently is in the fourth position. That's seven points behind Chelsea with a game in hand.

One of the most consistent performers for the Hammers, Jarrod Bowen has been ripping away opposition from his direct play and skilful left foot. Bowen has already surpassed his previous season's total assists in the Premier League by setting up seven goals for his teammates in 21 starts.

The Englishman is also the Hammers' second highest goalscorer in the league with six goals to his name, only two behind Michail Antonio's tally of eight.

If the 25-year old was excellent in the 2020/21 season, he has been utterly impressive and menacing for the Londoners this campaign. Bowen had a relatively slow start to the season and had to wait nine straight games to open his account. Much to the potent caliber of the player, Bowen, at the moment, sits with 17 goal contributions in all competitions. If he continues to put up numbers like these, he could get his maiden national call-up anytime soon.

#2. Mohamed Salah (Liverpool) - 9 Assists

Liverpool v Aston Villa - Premier League

Be it goals or assists, Mohamed Salah can't stay out of the conversation for long. The 'Egyptian king' has been breaking records for fun since his move to Liverpool in 2017. The maestro etched his name into the history books when he went past Didier Drogba's tally of 104 goals to become the Premier League's highest-scoring African player.

Likewise to his recent seasons with the Reds, the ongoing campaign has been just as fruitful for Salah. The two-time Premier League Golden Boot winner is once again leading the charts after scoring as many as 16 goals in 20 appearances.

Apart from his 23 goals in all competitions, Salah has provided nine assists in the Premier League. The 29-year old also has the best minute-per-goal ratio with a goal every 111 minutes in England's top-division.

He, along with Sadio Mané, will be dearly missed by Liverpool when they face in-form Arsenal in the Carabao Cup semi-final on Thursday. The duo have been away on international duty in the ongoing African Cup of Nations.

#1. Trent Alexander-Arnold (Liverpool) - 10 Assists

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Liverpool - Premier League

Trent Alexander-Arnold, dubbed "the best right-back in the world" by Jurgen Klopp, has been a lethal menace when driving the Liverpool defense into attack. Over the last four seasons, the Englishman has been Liverpool's main creator, alongside Andrew Robertson.

After becoming the first player to notch up assists in double-digits (10) this season, Alexander-Arnold has already gone past his assist tally from last campaign (7 assists).

Whether it be setting up goals, chance creation, or crosses, the 23-year old has been putting up astounding numbers with his telling influence in the side.

By generating an opportunity every 24.7 minutes in the Premier League, Alexander-Arnold has created the league-best 68 chances in just 19 appearance for Liverpool. If he continues to forge these types of staggering numbers, he may easily get past his career-best 13 assists in a single Premier League season.

