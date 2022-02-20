×
Create
Notifications

Top 5 players with the most goal contributions in a single Premier League season

Players with the most Premier League goal contributions
Players with the most Premier League goal contributions
Gregory Airende
CONTRIBUTOR
comments icon
Modified Feb 20, 2022 07:31 PM IST
Listicle

Like every league in the world including the Premier League, goal contributions are a combination of goals and assists a player accumulates in a match or over a series of matches. The ability to score goals and the ability to assist goals are two different things.

Some players are known for their goal-scoring prowess while others for their assisting expertise. They are the rare ones who can do both effortlessly under any condition.

Without further ado, let's go through the five players with the most goal contributions in a single EPL season.

#5 Mohammed Salah (42 Premier League goal contributions)

Mo Salah celebrates against Tottenham Hotspur.
Mo Salah celebrates against Tottenham Hotspur.

Mohamed Salah had an unprecedented season with Liverpool as a debutant in the 2017-2018 season. He scored a record 32 goals and assisted 10 goals over 36 matches.

Salah was signed by Liverpool from Roma for around £36.5 million. It was not his first time playing in the EPL as he had played for Chelsea in the past.

Most #UCL goals scored for English teams:Aguero: 36Drogba: 36Van Nistelrooy: 35Thierry Henry: 35Mo Salah: 34He’s coming for another record. 🔥 https://t.co/2pLXj2Fqts

Salah's breathtaking performance of 32 goals in 38 matches earned him the EPL Golden Boot.

Salah went to score an additional 12 goals in all competitions –11 in the Champions League and one in the FA Cup. He became the first African and Liverpool player to score more than 10 goals in a single UCL campaign.

Salah broke the record for most goals scored by a Liverpool debutant, bettering Fernando Torres' 33 goals from 2007. He also tied Manchester United's Ruud van Nistelrooy's 2003 record for the most goals scored by an EPL player across all competitions.

#4 Luis Suarez (43 Premier League goal contributions)

Suarez jubilates after scoring against Everton
Suarez jubilates after scoring against Everton

Luis Suarez's last season (2013-2014) with Liverpool saw him score 31 goals and provide 12 assists. It earned him the EPL player of the season and the Golden Boot. He also won the European Golden Shoe which he shared with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Mostly random, but why does nobody take into account how many clubs Luis Suarez has succeeded in? Did well in Ajax, Liverpool, Barca and Atleti. In short, from high possession sides to counter-attacking ones, he performs regardless of the supply and system.EL PISTOLERO👑👑 https://t.co/qPEKCnxopg

Suarez remarkably achieved all this playing in just 33 matches. He was handed a 10 game ban because of the biting incident involving Branislav Ivanovic, which is why he made just 33 appearances.

The Uruguayan became the first Liverpool player to score 30 goals in a single season since Ian Rush. He also won the PFA player of the Year award that season.

1 / 2 NEXT
Edited by Ritwik Kumar
comments icon

Quick Links:

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
Article image

Go to article
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
Write For Us
Stories
Contact Us
Policies
GDPR Compliance
Affiliate
Writer Awards
Editor Awards
Careers
Tech Blog
Edition:
English
हिन्दी