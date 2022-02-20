Top 5 players with the most goal contributions in a single Premier League season

Like every league in the world including the Premier League, goal contributions are a combination of goals and assists a player accumulates in a match or over a series of matches. The ability to score goals and the ability to assist goals are two different things.

Some players are known for their goal-scoring prowess while others for their assisting expertise. They are the rare ones who can do both effortlessly under any condition.

Without further ado, let's go through the five players with the most goal contributions in a single EPL season.

#5 Mohammed Salah (42 Premier League goal contributions)

Mo Salah celebrates against Tottenham Hotspur.

Mohamed Salah had an unprecedented season with Liverpool as a debutant in the 2017-2018 season. He scored a record 32 goals and assisted 10 goals over 36 matches.

Salah was signed by Liverpool from Roma for around £36.5 million. It was not his first time playing in the EPL as he had played for Chelsea in the past.

Watch LFC @Watch_LFC



Aguero: 36

Drogba: 36

Van Nistelrooy: 35

Thierry Henry: 35

Mo Salah: 34



He's coming for another record. Most #UCL goals scored for English teams:
Aguero: 36
Drogba: 36
Van Nistelrooy: 35
Thierry Henry: 35
Mo Salah: 34

Salah's breathtaking performance of 32 goals in 38 matches earned him the EPL Golden Boot.

Salah went to score an additional 12 goals in all competitions –11 in the Champions League and one in the FA Cup. He became the first African and Liverpool player to score more than 10 goals in a single UCL campaign.

Salah broke the record for most goals scored by a Liverpool debutant, bettering Fernando Torres' 33 goals from 2007. He also tied Manchester United's Ruud van Nistelrooy's 2003 record for the most goals scored by an EPL player across all competitions.

#4 Luis Suarez (43 Premier League goal contributions)

Suarez jubilates after scoring against Everton

Luis Suarez's last season (2013-2014) with Liverpool saw him score 31 goals and provide 12 assists. It earned him the EPL player of the season and the Golden Boot. He also won the European Golden Shoe which he shared with Cristiano Ronaldo.

Pramit @Cruyyfismo



EL PISTOLERO Mostly random, but why does nobody take into account how many clubs Luis Suarez has succeeded in? Did well in Ajax, Liverpool, Barca and Atleti. In short, from high possession sides to counter-attacking ones, he performs regardless of the supply and system.

Suarez remarkably achieved all this playing in just 33 matches. He was handed a 10 game ban because of the biting incident involving Branislav Ivanovic, which is why he made just 33 appearances.

The Uruguayan became the first Liverpool player to score 30 goals in a single season since Ian Rush. He also won the PFA player of the Year award that season.

