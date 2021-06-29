Top 5 players who have impressed at 2021 Copa America so far

Copa America 2021, which kicked off nearly two weeks ago, is now at its business end. The group stage has been completed, and the top eight teams have confirmed their places in the quarter-finals.

The tournament has witnessed some feisty encounters between top South American teams, with players rising to the occasion and helping their nations progress to the next round.

With the knockout rounds of Copa America 2021 starting on Friday, let's have a look at five players who’ve impressed the most in the group stage of the tournament:

#5 Alejandro Gomez (Argentina)

Alejandro Gomez

Alejandro Gomez was not a regular starter for Argentina coming into Copa America 2021.

The 33-year-old attacking midfielder, now plying his trade at Sevilla, has had a brilliant few club seasons, which led to his call-up to the national team. Nevertheless, he was not a first-choice for manager Lionel Scaloni, as Nicolas Gonzalez started the games against Chile and Uruguay.

However, following disappointing performances from Gonzalez, Gomez was brought to the XI, and the player grabbed his opportunity with both hands, impressing by scoring vital goals.

Alejandro Gomez is having a very good Copa America, that's goals in back to back matches for him now as Lionel Messi chipped a pass into him and Gomez did the smashing home on the volley. Made it look easy but that was such a well worked goal. Fabulous football #BOLARG — Josh Bunting (@Buntingfootball) June 29, 2021

Gomez dinked the goalkeeper against Paraguay to score Argentina's winner and opened the scoring in the game against Bolivia. His two goals in the tournament helped secure the top spot for Argentina in Group A of Copa America 2021.

#4 Edinson Cavani

Edinson Cavani

Edinson Cavani didn’t start the group stage at Copa America 2021, and Uruguay stuttered in their opening two matches. A loss and a draw against Argentina and Chile respectively meant the record Copa champions were under pressure to qualify for the knockouts.

Cavani from the spot 🏹 pic.twitter.com/kSumEDIEpW — Goal (@goal) June 29, 2021

Cavani stepped up for his nation in the subsequent matches. Arriving at Copa America 2021 in great form, the Manchester United striker scored key goals against Bolivia and Paraguay to help Uruguay finish second behind Argentina in the group.

