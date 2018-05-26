Top 5 players in Europe this season who wear the number 7 shirt

Players who had the number 7 on their backs have been exceptional this season.

The 7 shirt at Manutd is revered

A jersey number means a lot in football. It represents more than just a number, it is an identity, it is the history of the player who used to wear it before the player wearing it. In the famous FC Barcelona La Masia academy, a student wearing a jersey number has to follow the player who is wearing his jersey number.

So many players want a particular jersey number. Number 9,10,11 are mainly for the attacker, number 8 and 6 for midfielders and 2, 4, 5 are mainly for the defenders.

Many fans were worried when Morata chose number 9 at Chelsea, as they feared that he might be a big money flop like Fernando Torres who chose number 9 after his big money move and they have been right so far.

But the number 7 has a special connection with a lot of players, it is considered lucky and legendary. For Manchester United, it means a player who is wearing a number 7 has the added pressure to live up to the fan expectation of the players who wore the jersey before him.

Though not all clubs have a history with the 7 shirt like Manchester United, but many players in Europe are currently wearing the 7 for their respective clubs. Here we look at Top 5 players who are wearing 7 for their clubs.

#5 Antoine Griezmann (Atletico Madrid)

Griezmann - much sought after

The French international has been sensational this season scoring 29 goals and providing 15 assists this season as Atletico Madrid won the Europa League and finished second in La Liga and ahead of their arch-rivals Real Madrid.

He has been the talismanic figure for Atletico Madrid this season, scoring a crucial away goal against Arsenal in the Europa League semi-final when they were down to ten men for the majority of the game. In the final, he again scored a brace against Marseille to secure the Europa League.

Griezmann is a proper team player who works hard for the team and links up well with his teammates on the pitch. He has a deadly left foot and an eye for goal.

Though he has been linked with a move to FC Barcelona, Atletico Madrid are doing all they can to keep their talisman at the Wanda Metropolitano.

