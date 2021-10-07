Top 5 players Liverpool should target in the January transfer window

With 2021-22 well and truly underway, Liverpool are eyeing for top spot in the Premier League. The Reds are currently second in the Premier League table with 15 points, just a point short of league leaders Chelsea. Jurgen Klopp's men will definitely be fighting for more trophies and their initial performance will only bolster their confidence.

Liverpool's talisman, Mohamed Salah, has been in scintillating form since the start of the 2021-22 campaign. With nine goals and three assists in all competitions, Salah has been the standout performer for Liverpool so far. Sadio Mane is also in a good vein of form, propelling the Reds' quest for titles.

Despite their strong start, Liverpool are far from perfect. Jurgen Klopp will be wary of anything that might hamper the team's chances in the race for titles. The Reds' squad depth will be tested in this long campaign and some additions in the upcoming transfer window will be beneficial for them.

Without further ado, let us take a look at

5 players Liverpool should target in the January transfer window

Leicester City v Burnley - Premier League

Youri Tielemans has demonstrated his caliber in the Premier League since joining Leicester City from Monaco in 2019. The Belgian has proved himself worthy of being one of the best midfielders in the English top flight. He has become an integral part of Leicester in the process.

indykaila News @indykaila

Summer 2022 is £40m Exclusive: Youri Tielemans has decided to leave @LCFC . He will not sign new contract. #LCFC have been informed. According to sources close to the player, his value if sold in January is £50mSummer 2022 is £40m Exclusive: Youri Tielemans has decided to leave @LCFC. He will not sign new contract. #LCFC have been informed. According to sources close to the player, his value if sold in January is £50m

Summer 2022 is £40m https://t.co/u5wcaEYSns

Known for his wide passing range and ability to create spaces, Tielemans' worth is continuously rising due to his performances. In his 119 appearances with the Foxes, the 24-year old has bagged 18 goals and 21 assists. Tielemans has showcased his abilities on the biggest stages, both with Belgium and Leicester City.

The talented midfielder is tailor-made for Jurgen Klopp's system and will definitely enhance Liverpool's midfield with his caliber.

FC Barcelona v Granada CF - La Liga Santander

One of the most talented midfielders around, it's surprising how Riqui Puig has fallen out of favor with Barcelona boss Ronaldo Koeman. Riqui Puig came up from the ranks of the famed La Masia academy, dazzling fans with his talent.

FC Barcelona Fans Nation @fcbfn_live ❗Riqui Puig has only started in four games under Ronald Koeman, two in La Liga and two in the Copa del Rey.― SPORT ❗Riqui Puig has only started in four games under Ronald Koeman, two in La Liga and two in the Copa del Rey.― SPORT https://t.co/CGLbfZKaRf

The Spaniard's sensational movement, inch perfect passing and vision remains his biggest asset. Puig's skills on the ball make him a hot prospect yet he has failed to win favor with Ronald Koeman. The likes of Pedri and Gavi are younger than Puig yet they have emerged higher in the pecking order for the Spanish giants.

With midfielders Elliot and Thiago injured, Pedri could be a fantastic addition for Liverpool. A transfer will also be something that can help rejuvenate Pedri's career.

